Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker hits a new low of $ 75





Google’s impressive Nest Audio was $ 100, which was already good value, but with a 25% discount, it’s now even more affordable at $ 75. Perhaps this is Google’s new lowest-priced counter to Amazon’s early Prime Day deal on Echo speakers. Whatever the reason behind the latest promotions, it’s always great to have another option when buying technology.

Buy Nest Audio Best Buy-$ 75 Buy Nest Audio at Walmart-$ 75

Buy Nest Audio from Google Store-$ 75

Nest Audio is a surefire bet for music fans on a budget. As you’ve noticed in the tests, it’s a bit louder and has more bass than Apple’s HomePod Mini. Among the speakers are a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter, and Google Home and Nest Mini are compatible with a single driver. If you turn up the volume above 50%, you will notice the difference. The tiny speakers are packed with some ruggedness to successfully reproduce layered guitars and clear vocals. In addition, you can pair it with another Nest Audio for stereo sound.

At this price, it’s not comparable to the $ 199 Sonos One, but it’s still a reliable music streaming device. After confirming, Google added support for Apple Music in addition to Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and Deezer. Ultimately, you can instruct your Google Assistant to play a variety of sources, whether you like music, podcasts, audiobooks, or streams from apps like TuneIn or IHeartRadio. In addition, Digital Assistant provides a variety of news, weather and search services in addition to smart home controls.

The speakers themselves are small enough to hide around the house and have a discreet design with audio-permeable cloth and front LEDs. At the top is a hidden touch-sensitive button for playing or pausing audio and adjusting the volume. In addition, you can choose from five colors: black, white, blue, green, pink, and gray.

