Coca-Cola and Manna Announce Drone Delivery Trial in Ireland — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Anne-Marie Marquee, Head of E-Commerce at Coca-Cola HBCS, said the coronavirus pandemic is growing naturally at home and consumers are trying to create special experiences at home.

In essence, the Mana partnership will be the first direct consumer service to deliver drinks directly and quickly to homes throughout Orenmore, with or without takeaway or other deliveries.

“This exciting partnership is based on our strategy of enabling consumers to use our products 24/7, with a more agile route to the market, and sustainability. We help you tackle potential, explore exciting new technologies, and reduce carbon emissions.

Series A Financing Round

Manna recently announced a $ 25 million Series A round led by Draper Esprit.

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Bobby Healy, he has developed an aviation-grade drone that flies at 80 km / h within a radius of 3 km and within 3 minutes to deliver goods such as groceries, takeaways and medicines. ..

The venture has partnerships with many brands and retailers such as Tesco, Samsung and Just Eat.

