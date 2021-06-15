How to remove apps on any device to free up storage space and save battery life?Here is the guide





Removing apps on your smart device is a great way to clean up your digital space. You don’t want to load unwanted apps on your smart device that occupy storage space and affect the battery life of your device.

It can be difficult because the method of deleting the app differs depending on the device you are using. However, whether you’re using iPhone, Mac, iPad, iCloud, Android, Windows, Chromebook, or Apple TV, here’s a quick step-by-step guide to remove apps.

Steps to remove apps on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Go to the home screen and press and hold the app you want to delete.

Step 2: Press and hold to[アプリの削除]Access options.

Step 3: Then[アプリの削除]Choose. The app will be deleted. This also allows you to delete / delete the data associated with the app.

iPhones running iOS 14 have the option to hide the app from the home screen by saving the app to the app library. To do this[アプリの削除]After selecting[アプリの削除]not[ホーム画面から削除]Must be selected.

How to save or free storage on iPhone, iPad, iCloud

On both iPhone and iPad, you can access the storage menu and access the option to offload the app at any time. Offload is always a better and safer option because it saves storage space and allows you to access the data associated with your app if you download it again.

Similarly, to free up space in your iCloud account, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad

Step 2: Select a name, click iCloud, then[ストレージの管理]Tap.

Step 3: Then[バックアップ]Search for a section. This section shows a list of apps on your device.

Step 4: Just select the apps you want to remove.

Steps to delete the app on your Android smartphone

Step 1: Go to the home screen and press and hold the app you want to delete.

Step 2: Hold down and it will be displayed in the upper right corner of the screen[アンインストール]Drag the app to the text.

Step 3: Next to the trash can icon[アンインストール]Press and hold the app with text. The app will be permanently deleted.

Note: If you don’t want to permanently delete your data and apps, you always have access to the option to move your data to the app drawer on your Android device.

Compared to other smart devices, removing apps and programs in Windows 10 is relatively difficult and complicated because deleting programs and files can cause problems. However, here are some simple steps you can do in the same way:

Steps to remove apps on Windows 10

Step 1: Access the Settings app.

Step 2:[アプリケーションと機能]Go to the page.

Step 3: Now select the apps you want to remove,[アンインストール]Click.

With the new Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models, you can remove or hide the app at any time.

Steps to remove apps on Apple TV

Step 1: On the home screen, scroll down to the app you want to remove.

Step 2: Using the remote control, press the center of the touchpad on the remote control.

Step 3: Under long pressure, the app will start to vibrate.

Step 4: Then tap the play / pause button to bring up more menus.

Step 5: From the menu[アプリの削除]If you select, the app will be deleted.

Steps to remove apps on Chromebook

Step 1: In Chrome, select and open the launcher.

Step 2: Simply right-click on the app you want to open the drop-down menu.

Step 3:[Chromeからアンインストール]Or[削除]Choose.

In addition, like Chromebook, you can also access chrome: // apps in your browser to remove apps from Google Chrome.

