Cyberpunk Sparks CD Project Rally PlayStation Wish List





CD Projekt SA is a Cyberpunk 2077 game coming soon to Sony Group Corp. I jumped in hopes of returning to the PlayStation Store.

Sony’s flagship game store has added a new “wish list” button for cyberpunk games. This is a special website that facilitates refunds for dissatisfied players as a second step towards the resurrection of the title after the decision to shut down from June 18th.

Poland’s largest computer game studio share surged 9.6% in Warsaw, expanding its rebound from June 1st to 30%.

Sony withdrew Cyberpunk from the store a week after the game was released on December 10 due to quality issues. The unprecedented move hit CD Projekt hard and reduced the sales of studio blockbusters. The company has issued a number of patches to improve the stability of the game, but the title has not yet been restored.

Analysts see the change in Sony stores as a positive sign, but given the sluggish sales of games on other platforms in the first quarter, the magnitude of the market reaction on Tuesday is astonishing. There are also people.

Matti Littinnen, an analyst at Bernstein Autonomous LLP in London, said in an email: “The’wish list’may be a good way for Sony to measure demand before undoing the game. “

Read more: Activists want to roll their heads for the $ 6 billion cyberpunk Fiasco

According to data compiled by IHS Markit Ltd, the move came after CD Projekt’s short sales exceeded 15% of free-trading stocks in June, surpassing previous records after the game’s release.

Pawel Sugalski, Portfolio Manager at Rockbridge TFISA, said in an email:

A Sony Interactive Entertainment spokeswoman didn’t answer the phone for comment. Jim Ryan said in an interview with Axios on June 11 that removing Cyberpunk from the store was a “difficult decision”, but details on when the game could be revived. I didn’t.

A spokeswoman for CD Projekt declined to comment. The studio previously said it was working on another update for cyberpunk.

