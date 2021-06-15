Amazon is blocking Google’s FLoC, which can seriously undermine a fledgling tracking system





Amazon is blocking Google’s controversial cookieless tracking and targeting methods.

According to website code analyzed by Digiday and three technical experts, most of Amazon’s properties, including Amazon.com, WholeFoods.com, and Zappos.com, are vast on Amazon’s tracking system FLoC or Federated Learning of Cohorts. It prevents us from collecting valuable data that reflects the products we are studying in the e-commerce universe. Digiday will check the code.

Amazon refused to comment on this story.

The move under Amazon’s radar will guide the future of digital ad tracking after the death of cookies, as Google’s system collects data about people’s web travel and tells them how to classify them. Not only will it hurt Google’s mission, but it’s also working on its own efforts to sell ads across the open web leftovers that may step into the Amazon.

“This move has a direct correlation with Google’s attempt to provide an alternative to third-party cookies,” said Amanda Martin, vice president of enterprise partnerships at digital agency Goodway Group. She called Amazon’s choice to block FLoC on most sites as another example of Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon’s chess movement. This is because data privacy pressures destroy third-party cookies, which are the basis of data tracking across the Internet.

Digiday saw last week with the help of three technicians that Amazon added code to digital properties to block FLoC from tracking visitors using Google’s Chrome browser. I did. For example, at the beginning of the week WholeFoods.com and Woot.com did not contain code to block FLoC, but by Thursday Digiday will notify the cohort and assign an ID to these sites. I’ve verified that it contains code that tells Google’s system not to include visitor activity. However, Amazon’s blocking seems to be scattered. One of the technicians saw both of these sites blocking FLoC, but the other did not. Amazon’s deployment could be revealed on different servers in different parts of the country, he said.

According to Google, FLoC uses machine learning to group people based on the web pages they visit, rather than tracking them at the individual level, with the goal of protecting people’s privacy. The system is currently in the pilot stage, collecting data showing websites, content and products that people are interested in.

Why Amazon is blocking FLoC

While it may seem obvious that Amazon wants to throw a wrench on Google’s initiative, the company has many reasons to hinder the success of FLoC.

First, Amazon wants to protect valuable data about the products people research, review, and buy online from intellectual property. Now that the site is expected to be flooded with shoppers on June 21st and 22nd Prime Day, it’s time to install an electric fence to prevent Google from feeding its valuable data troughs. Already, as reported by Digiday last week, advertising technology companies and agencies are collecting and analyzing FLoCID data in the hope of improving targeted and discriminating capabilities. Simply put, it’s not Amazon’s best interests to let outsiders like Google and other advertising technology companies use their valuable shopper data.

Google’s FLoC could be at a disadvantage if Amazon’s visitors weren’t mixed, said an agency executive who spoke anonymously with Digiday. If Amazon chose not to block FLoC, executives said the company could have helped Google by enabling “significantly improved results for shopping FLoC in certain markets.” Already, Google’s claims about method performance are under scrutiny.

The Amazon move is a “major limit” to Google’s shopper data collection, said one of the engineers who helped Digiday in studying the story and asked him not to name it. “Who you browse on Amazon,” said a source working with advertising technology-related data.

In addition, blocking FLoC is a competitive decision. Amazon has a unique desire to earn more of Google-managed advertising by selling digital advertising outside of Amazon’s facilities. As Amazon’s demand-side platform business gets off to a good start, the company will launch identifiers to track and measure ads sold by publishers through DSP and through Amazon’s Publisher Services division. “It strengthens [Amazon’s] Providing a DSP to block it, “said an executive at the agency.

“Why give Google an inch?” Asked another Amazon-focused agency executive who spoke to Digiday on condition of anonymity.

However, preventing FLoC from becoming the preferred alternative to third-party cookie tracking could help Amazon, but by blocking FLoC, the company loses valuable information to FLoC. I will. Like other publishers that are blocking tracking methods, Amazon cannot intercept the clues that FLoCID provides that give a window to people’s actions. Undoubtedly, that information is of limited value to Amazon, given the pile of logged-in shopper information that Amazon has at its disposal.

Why Amazon Sites Allow FLoC Amazon-owned e-commerce sites such as Whole Foods, Zappos, ShopBop, and GoodReads display code that blocks FLoC. But at least when this article was published, Amazon-owned bookstore site AbeBooks didn’t block it.

Amazon may have motivated Google trackers to focus on the content and books that AbeBooks visitors are looking at, the second agency executive speculated. “They don’t just do anything,” executives said of Amazon’s deliberate approach. “This has to be some kind of test,” said the executive. For example, Amazon has a lot of internal data about the interests of people related to books, but the company may want to know what FLoCID shows about the interests of AbeBooks visitors outside the site. ..

Amazon may also want to do some kind of control testing to see how its own ad tracking and targeting overlaps with Google’s. “Then I could put Google in their own horse race without telling them,” said the executive.

However, according to advertising tech researcher Krzysztof Franaszek, who conducted a FLoC survey and helped Amazon verify FLoC blocking for this story, Amazon may also plan to stop tracking FLoC on AbeBooks. there is. The company “probably has different teams responsible for these websites,” he said. “Maybe they aren’t used to it.”

