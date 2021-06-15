Ryzen 5000 mobile with GeForce graphics





During this afternoon’s E32021 gaming event, Razer launched the latest version of its popular Blade 14 gaming laptop. For the first time, Razer uses AMD processors to power the latest Blade 14 thin gaming laptops. The Razer Blade, which marks an in-house milestone, includes Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB 3.2 G2 Type-C, multiple options with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics to fine-tune portable gaming performance on laptops, and much more. Features are included.

In 2011, when Razer first entered the gaming laptop market, the competition between Intel and AMD in the desktop and mobile space wasn’t as it is now. Since then, there have been many changes with the advent of AMD’s Ryzen architecture, and it’s going very well now. Ryzen Mobile provided powerful performance and launched the Ryzen 5000 Mobile parts at CES 2021 in January.

Razer dominates the laptop space niche market on all gaming-designed models, and the latest Razer Blade 14 features AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. , Maximum boost clock speed 4.6 GHz, unlocked, allowing users to apply overclocking. The Blade 14 is not an “AMD Advantage” system that benefits from both AMD processors and graphics, but it is usually a big step for brands especially related to Intel chips.

The Razer Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen has two panel types to choose from. This includes options for 1080p 144 Hz 100% sRGB displays or the more premium 1440p 165 Hz 100% DCI-P3 displays. Both panels are IPS-based and come with support for variable refresh rates. For storage, the Razer Blade 14 includes a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD and memory is provided in the form of 16GB DDR4-3200. Unfortunately, for buyers looking to upgrade later, 16GB is sufficient because the memory is fixed to the motherboard.

Buyers can choose from three NVIDIA options for graphics. This includes the GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU with 6GB of VRAM, the RTX 3070 with 8GB of VRAM, or the RTX 3080 with 8GB of VRAM as well. All three models have a GPU set to 100 W TGP (total graphics power). Cooling components is a steam chamber cooling solution, Razer advertises battery life of up to 12 hours and comes with a compact 230W power adapter.

Razer also advertises the Blade 14 as the thinnest gaming laptop in the world, and its dimensions are certainly quite sophisticated. It is 16.8 mm thick and has a footprint of 220 mm x 319.7 mm. Razer didn’t provide weight details, but the frame itself is custom CNC milled from a single block of T6 grade aluminum commonly used for aircraft parts and has a matte black anodized finish. .. Other design aspects include a per-RGB backlit key with Razer Chroma and an N-key rollover keyboard. The key itself is 1mm actuated and the key can be programmed via the Razer Synapse 3. It also includes a large glass precision trackpad that is compatible with Windows Precision, adapts to usage, and responds to multiple finger gestures.

Two USB 3.2 G2 Type-C ports with DPalt mode and 100W charging capability, two USB 3.2 G2 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 video output, and one 3.5mm combo for I / O connections Includes audio port. Along the top of the bezel is a Windows Hello 720p webcam with THX certified Spatial Audio with two premium speakers. Blade 14 also comes with a Kensington lock for on-the-go security.

The Razer Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen 5900HX will begin shipping June 14. Prices start at $ 1799.

