How to Play Live Blackjack — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Did you know that there are statistics that suggest that the odds of winning blackjack are in favor of the gambler because the edge of the house is the lowest?

Not surprisingly, this card game is popular among players. Now you can play online with the same excitement you get in a real physical casino. Try playing live blackjack. Then you can see what we mean.

If you are new to the game, this guide will help you get started.

setup

Live Blackjack is approaching to provide the same atmosphere as a physical casino. You play against real dealers and make the game a reality.

Purpose

Your goal in blackjack is to beat the dealer’s hand without exceeding 21. If there is a tie, the house wins.

how to play

Now that you know your goals, let’s get started.

The game starts with a regular deck minus jokers. All numbered cards record their face value. Picture cards, J, Q, and K are counted as 10. Aces can represent one or eleven, depending on which gives the more decisive hand.

Players and dealers will receive two cards at the beginning of each round. You can stand, which means you won’t take another if you think you have a winning hand. Or you can hit, it is to request additional cards to strengthen your position.

You win if you get an ace and a card worth 10 points. The term is blackjack, the most valuable hand a player can have.

Now let’s look at some strategies that give you a better chance of winning.

When to hit and stand

In live blackjack games, it’s important to know when to hit and stand.

If the dealer’s score is 16 or less, you may hit. So if you have 17 or less, you should either get another card or expect the house to bust.

If your hand is 11 or less, your decision is easy. Since there are dozens of cards, it is highly likely that you will hit 21 with the next card.

However, be aware that if you exceed 12, you may get 10. You can stand, but you are unlikely to win with that soft hand.

Do not hit if the score is 19 or higher.

Doubling down

Double down means doubling your stake during the game. But if you are wrong, you will lose more money.

Use this strategy if your first two cards are 11 cards. Since you are likely to see 10 or picture cards, you are very likely to win a winning hand.

Split

If you get two cards with the same value, split the cards. For example, if you have two 6, two 8, two ten, and so on, you can split them up and play two hands instead of one.

When the dealer gives you two aces, they can be counted as 11, so you should split. There are two chances of hitting blackjack.

However, if you want to hold twenty, you need to stand instead of splitting. 20 is a very high score. By splitting, you run the risk of ending up with two weak hands instead of one.

Soft and hard

The terms soft and hard refer to the situation provided by the card.

If you have Ace and Seven, you can use Ace as 1 or 11, so it’s a soft hand. You have the option to win 18 or 9.

However, for 10 and 7, the score is fixed at 17. There is no flexibility. That’s why players call it a hard hand.

Plan your next move

Applying these tips will increase your chances of winning. However, it takes time to master these strategies.

You will gain experience as you progress. In the meantime, play with care not to lose money.

