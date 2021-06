The redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra is coming soon with a new iForce Max powertrain

A new generation of Toyota Tundra is coming soon.

Toyota released a redesigned Tundra teaser image in May, confirming the arrival of the 2022 model. On Tuesday, automakers announced that full-size pickup trucks will be equipped with a next-generation iForce powertrain called iForce Max.

The iForce brand was first used on the 4.7-liter V8 engine in the early Tundra. The displacement of the V8 is 5.7 liters in the current tundra, but its basic design hasn’t changed much over the years. As a result, it is not only one of the most reliable V-8 engines ever manufactured, but also one of the most reliable internal combustion engines of all types used in production vehicles. The downside is that its efficiency and peak power rating of 381 hp are a bit overwhelming compared to some new competitors.

It’s not clear what the new iForce Max powertrain will be, but I’ve heard that a twin-turbocharged V-6 will probably be offered in the new Tundra as an alternative to the current V-8. Hybrid options are also possible at some point. Toyota has promised to add some electrification to all vehicles sold in the United States. Keep in mind that electrification can be as easy as a mild hybrid system. I definitely don’t expect Tundra’s hybrid option to be a plug-in hybrid setup.

2022 Toyota Tundra’s new iForce Max powertrain

Little is known about the rest of the machine, but I’ve heard that the redesigned Tundra will eventually introduce a new modular platform that will support future versions of the Hilux and Tacoma, as well as the 4-Runner and Sequoia SUVs.

The image of making fun of the truck’s appearance suggests a new generation of tougher designs, some of which are expected to be affected by recent updates to the Hilux medium-sized pickup trucks sold abroad. .. The tundra is also expected to grow in size. These marker lights on the grill and on the sides are needed for wide trucks in the United States.

The larger the size, the larger the cabin options and the potential for the bed options. The towing capacity should also be equal to or greater than the current maximum truck rating of £ 10,200.

stay tuned.

