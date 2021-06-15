Report: Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will be smaller phones





(Photo by Anh Nhat of Unsplash)

The Galaxy S21 smartphone isn’t small, but the latest rumors say Samsung thinks it’s a bit too big in the end, and plans to offer two smaller Galaxy S22 smartphones early next year.

The Galaxy S21 uses a 6.2-inch display, the S21 Plus uses a 6.7-inch display, and the S21 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch display. As PhoneArena reports, the trusted leaker Muari QHD is said to be slightly larger than ever, while Samsung is miniaturizing both the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

If the rumors prove to be true, you should expect a 6.06-inch S22, a 6.55-inch S22 Plus, and a 6.81-inch S22 Ultra. Ultra’s smaller size upgrade means Samsung has the option to sell it as a larger phone if needed, but if you’re using the device, it’s different from the previous model when it’s at hand. You will not notice. The S22 Ultra is considered the only one to use a low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display and offers a combination of variable refresh rate and improved power efficiency.

It is expected that the S22 will have a 4nm Snapdragon 895 or Exynos 2200 inside. Also, according to SamMobile, the S22 Ultra is the only mobile phone with a glass back. The other two models come with reinforced polycarbonate instead. For the S21, Samsung used a glass bag for the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

When PCMag reviewed the S21 Ultra, it turned out to have a beautiful design, solid build quality, and great features that set the standard for this year’s smartphones. What is one negative point? It’s heavy. For the S22 Ultra, this seems unlikely to change, but the other S22 models are definitely lighter than this year’s model due to their smaller display.

