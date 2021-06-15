DVIDS-News-Looking at Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Participates in Innovative HACK the MACHINE Challenge





At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), the workforce is pushing the boundaries of technology to ensure a more efficient navy. Recently, representatives of North and South American shipyards have gathered with virtually hundreds of people to solve some of the Navy’s most high-tech challenges in a prize challenge hosted by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) called HACK the MACHINE. .. The contest is divided into three tracks to tackle maritime cybersecurity, data science, and layered modeling (AM) challenges for participants across the Navy enterprise, as well as public and private sector participants, over a four-day period. I asked. The challenge was set to promote technological progress, promote teamwork, and strengthen the Navy through contributions from all who participated. This is the Navy’s best digital experience, said Zachary Staples, CEO of Fathom 5 who partnered with NAV SEA at the event. The Navy maintains a number of interwoven digital threads to build national security for the country and its allies. HACKtheMACHINE is an opportunity to crowdsource solutions that can benefit from collective knowledge, addressing some of the issues the Navy is addressing. This is the sixth iteration of HACK the MACHINE, with hundreds of participants from around the world. NNSY was able to play a major role in this year’s event thanks to the NAVSEA 04T sponsorship of Track 3 entitled Heavy Metal. NAVSEA04TIAM Program Leader Dalia McGlone worked with NAVSEA 05T, NNSY and Fathom5 to develop Track 3 to solve maintenance challenges and sought a head-on solution. Heavy metal is a virtual and physical hybrid challenge that allows the Navy to take advantage of the wider and more diverse bases of advanced manufacturing in this country and beyond, Staples said. .. The team will be given the opportunity to convert existing 2D drawings into 3D technical packages to create metal 3D printed parts. 3D printed parts are tested and evaluated to determine who the winner is. This challenge is related to the actual supply shortage that the Navy is currently facing at shipyards, and once printed matter is acquired, it may enter into contracts with the Navy to meet these demands. Jessica Roberts, AM Lead of the NNSY Innovation Program, has worked with a great team of talented individuals over the past few months. From Code950 Non-Nuclear Continuous Training and Development Leader (CTDL) Jon Simmons, who first submitted the metal parts for consideration, to the engineering direction of Chief Engineer Mark Everett, those who played an integral role in realizing this idea. There is. Thanks to Steve Popelka for Code 270 (Nuclear Electrical Engineering) and Frank Fatico for Code 277 (Nuclear and Control Systems) for engineering support. Heavy metal has been divided into one major challenge and two bonus contests to provide different ways for the team to contribute. The main challenge, titled Light It Up, invited the team to recreate the brackets that connect the luminaires to the stanchions. The part was originally manufactured from aluminum alloy in 1974 and the team was provided with 2D drawings that could be used to develop a 3D Technical Design Package (TDP). Once the package is submitted, the team will take the time to metal print the aluminum parts after the first 4 days of HACK the MACHINE and submit them for vibration and shock testing. According to McGlone, HACKtheMACHINE’s efforts are in line with the Navy’s Laminated Parts Identification Exercise (NAMPIE), which can identify components that can be printed and installed on board and help maintain availability. This initiative was developed by NAVSEA to find a way to 3D print parts for use on board. This significantly reduces the time it takes to acquire obsolete or long lead time parts. We will extend this to the entire Navy shipyard and seek ways to introduce laminated modeling directly into shops that serve the fleet. Track 3 has recently completed shock and vibration testing and the winners were announced at a live stream event on June 2nd. Elementum 3D ranked third in aluminum direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) design, DM3D technology ranked second in direct energy deposition (DED) stainless steel submission, and I24 Supply Company ranked first in direct metal laser melting (DMLM). I did. Titanium print. In addition, the Navy Postgraduate School and PrintParts have been recognized as Design Inspiration Winners for their outstanding documentation and innovative design. NAVSEA was impressed with the variety of solutions it received and the performance of all parts under test. By integrating this functionality into the shipyard, McGrone said he could exceed the commander’s goals. We are very excited to see all the designs the team came up with. This is definitely a big win not only for the participants but also for the NAVSE AAM group. At the Navy’s discretion, the winner may be awarded a contract to procure these parts. These parts will bring great benefits to the entire Navy team and will continue to move forward towards an innovative future. The innovations created through HACKtheMACHINE can bring significant benefits to the future of the Navy and its goal of bringing it directly to those in need of innovative processes and technologies. At sea, if a part fails, it needs to be able to print as many parts as possible at sea, said Maj. Gen. Jason Lloyd of the United States Navy, Naval Sea Systems Command, Chief Engineer, and Deputy Commander of the Ship. Design, integration and naval engineering. Being able to print parts on ships and submarines frees up space for other important parts without having to store parts that you don’t normally use. In addition, the schedule has the advantage of being able to print what you need, when you need it. This allows you to handle the broken ones and bring everything back to normal. Maj. Gen. Laurin Selby, Head of Navy Research for the U.S. Navy, said it was a crucial time in history to adopt these technologies and quickly transition from ideas and concepts to real products. Agility and speed are very important because technology is competing at a fierce pace. Our ability to consume that technology has slowed, but not in other parts of the world. We need to reinvent and rethink processes and changes. To view HACKtheMACHINE details and event records, please visit https://www.hackthemachine.ai/home. For more information on innovation, please contact the NNSY T & I Lab (757-396-7180) or email the REAL Ideas program ([email protected]). Contact Roberts ([email protected]) for more information on the AM program.

Date: 06.15.2021 Posted: 06.15.2021 07:21 Story ID: 398931 Location: Portsmouth, Virginia, USA Web View: 4 Downloads: 0 Public Domain

This work, “Eyeon Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Participates in Innovative HACKtheMACHINE Challenge,” by KristiR Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions set forth at https: //www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

