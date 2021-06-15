Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 launch dates revealed in new leak – BGR





According to a series of reports, Samsung will replace the canceled Galaxy Note 21 with three new Android handset, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and S21FE handset. A few days ago, two leakers provided separate information about what was supposed to be Samsung’s new foldable launch. One claimed that the 2021 fold and flip versions would be announced on August 3, while another said the device would be available in stores on August 27. According to another report, the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE could be postponed or delayed, as Samsung faces at least a major component supply problem. Rumors mention both Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip and the battery type Samsung needs for mobile phones.

A brand new report from South Korea seems to shed more light on this issue and confirm previous rumors. According to a new story, Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be announced and launched in August, and S21FE will be postponed.

Samsung’s unpacking event will take place in the second half of the first week of August, or in the second week instead of August 3, Yonhap News said. Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be announced at the show and may be released on August 27th.

The report states that Samsung wanted to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE at the same event, but the company is now focusing on foldable marketing. The S21 FE will be released one to two months later than usual. Samsung is interested in the spread of clamshell mobile phones and is reportedly unwilling to combine Fold 3 and Flip 3 with the new “Fan Edition” handset. The report also states that the lack of Qualcomm’s processor may have contributed to the S21FE’s boot delay.

The report mentions some of the specs and features that are expected to come to the new collapsible, consistent with previous rumors. Yonhap News Agency quotes industry and foreign media when Fold 3 said it would feature an under-display selfie camera. The handset also supports a “hybrid S pen” stylus aimed at increasing the durability of ultra-thin glass (UTG) screen covers.

The report states that the Flip 3 clamshell handset has an external display that should be twice the size of its predecessor. This is also consistent with the previous Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak.

Finally, the report states that both folds should be 20% cheaper than the previous fold. This is a claim that recently appeared in other Fold3 and Flip3 price rumors. Like the other Yonhap News claims in this report, it’s unclear whether the information comes from new sources or is based on existing rumors. However, Samsung rarely can keep the Galaxy secret, and the details of these Fold 3 and Flip 3 may be accurate.

