Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be back on the PlayStation Store





It looks like cyberpunk is back in the PlayStation Store. Games that were removed from sale on the platform last year can be found by searching for their name and will be displayed with the tag “Just Announced”.

If you don’t currently own the game, you can add it to your wishlist or follow it in the same way as regular upcoming games. If you own a digital version of the game, you can re-download and update the game to the latest 1.22 version.

We asked Sony and CD Projekt for comment.

Screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 from the PS5 PS store. Taken today.

After a highly problematic and controversial launch, Sony decided to discontinue Cyberpunk 2077 on December 17, 2020. Almost half a year later, the game was technically unavailable to new customers, and the mystery of removal remains unsolved.

In April, the game’s Major 1.2 patch was described as a “step” for selling the game on the PlayStation, but since then we haven’t heard anything official about its return. We’re also waiting for news about the promised native new-generation console version of the game, which will be available later this year. CD Projekt states that he learned “a huge lesson” from the launch of Cyberpunk and, as a result, changed the company’s processes.

The process of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 was a costly process for CD Projekt, resulting in a 65% reduction in quarterly profits. The company’s source code was leaked and did not help the company in a large-scale cyberattack that could contain employee information.

The story initially suggested that if you re-downloaded the game, you would only be able to play the original 1.00 version. This has been updated due to incorrect information during the download process on PS5.

