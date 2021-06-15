Immediately give customers a positive first impression — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Dress up the parts

In all kinds of meetings with customers, clients, etc., ensuring that the parts are dressed up can always make a big difference.

Of course, what this means depends a bit on many factors. These include settings, the nature of the meeting (for example, whether it is a formal meeting or not), and what expectations are placed on the local culture.

The important thing is to dress as needed to immediately give the customer the right kind of impression.

As long as they look like you’re expecting, it’s really important and what you should aim for at every meeting. If you always look at that part, and so do your employees, it will help in the long run.

Answer their phone

Reliable answering calls, both literally and figuratively, in a very important way can dramatically improve how people see your business.

In a figurative sense, this means that whenever they need you, you are available in any way they may need you. It will make a big difference in how they see you and your business.

It’s where the literal side of things comes out in that it gives that very important first impression.

If you’re doing your best to answer the call quickly every time they make a call, it will make a big difference in how positive they look at you and your company.

If you really want to make sure you do this right, consider appointing a response service company to do it for you. That way, you won’t fail to answer when they call.

