The new level lock is the first smart lock compatible with Sidewalk





One of the most innovative smart locks on the market, Level continues to innovate and is the first connected door lock for Amazon Sidewalk.

The company today announced the latest smart lock, Level Lock, which announced that its entire line of smart locks is compatible with Sidewalk. Sidewalk is Amazon’s new smart home network designed to improve connectivity with smart devices on the edge of the home or outside.

This brings Alexa compatibility to the company’s ultra-compact smart lock line, which previously worked only with Apple’s HomeKit. The level is also one of the few locks accessible from within the ring app, allowing you to lock and unlock the door while watching a video from the doorbell.

Read this: What is an Amazon sidewalk?

The new level lock sits between the company’s level bolt lock and level touch lock and costs $ 249.

Equally small, using level bolt hardware (all smart and CR2 batteries are packed into the lock’s internal mechanism) and level touch aesthetic (replace the entire lock, not just the internal parts) Locks that produce a smooth smart.

Like other locks, level locks can be set to unlock by voice as they approach, via the app, or via Apple’s Siri and now Amazon’s Alexa. It also works with traditional keys.

Level locks pack all the smarts into deadbolts. That is, there is no bulky housing behind the door.

Unlike Level Touch, there is no captive key housing. That is, there is no touch unlock or NFC card compatibility to access the lock with a finger touch or a tap on the card.

However, you pay $ 70 less, $ 249, which is price-matched with August, Yale, and Schlage smart locks.

The full lineup of levels is as follows:

Level Bolt $ 199 Level Lock $ 249 Level Lock Touch Edition $ 329

Level locks include matte black, satin nickel, satin chrome and polished brass. Everything is now available at level.co.

The new level lock works with levels, rings, and the Apple Home app.

Alexa integration is based on Sidewalk, so it only works if you’re using a Sidewalk-enabled Ring doorbell (currently only Ring Video Doorbell Pro models, but according to the level, it will soon be compatible with a firmware upgrade. The sex will increase).

“Users who also own Ring Video Doorbell Pro can use their voice to ask Alexa to lock, unlock, or update their lock status,” said Goto Ken, Level Founder and Chief Technology Officer. I explained in an interview with The. Ambient. You can also add locks to your Alexa routine.

The doorbell basically acts as a Bluetooth-powered lock hub or bridge, enabling remote access and other smart home features.

Therefore, if you own both LevelLock and RingVideo Doorbell Pro, you can remotely monitor and use LevelLock in both the LevelHome and Ring apps, and use Alexa for voice control.

Sidewalk must be enabled on a compatible Ring or Alexa device to use these features. Levels work the same as Apple’s HomeKit if you have a HomeKit hub such as the HomePod mini or Apple TV.

Asked about Apple’s new HomeKeys pass announced at WWDC this month, Goto declined to comment, as did the news about Matter compatibility.

There are no keypad plans for the level. This is one of the few features that Level Touch reviews found lacking in this great lock.

