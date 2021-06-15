Google Meet companion mode to be rolled out in September





Google Meet is getting a new “companion mode” feature through updates. This allows users to add remote members from the additional screen. Companion mode provides remote members with all the advanced interactive features that existing members have physical access to. This move aims to equalize hybrid meetings when some members are in the office and others are working at home or in a remote coworking space. The Google Meet on the Web update arrives first, followed by the mobile app. Google also announced that it will extend the availability of background noise reduction to more users.

The upcoming Google Meet companion mode was previewed at the Google I / O event in May 2021. More details on the new features of the video conferencing app were revealed in a Google Cloud blog post. “Companion mode gives all meeting participants access to interactive features and controls such as screen sharing, voting, chat during the meeting, raising hands, Q & A, and live captions, wherever they are,” read the blog post. is.

“Colleagues in the same meeting room can enable companion mode on their personal devices and provide Meet with their own video tiles to keep them connected to remote teammates,” the blog post said. It is explained in detail. As mentioned earlier, companion mode seamlessly connects members of the meeting room with colleagues attending the meeting from a distance. Google added companion mode to its blog post when it became available on the web and in future progressive web apps in September and will soon be available on mobile.

In addition, members will be asked where to participate[はい],[会議室], Or[はい]You can also confirm attendance at the meeting by virtually participating as.

Google also makes Meet safer and more secure by allowing administrators to set policies about who can join a meeting and how participants interact with each other in the meeting. The search giant also said, “We’ve introduced moderate controls to our hosts to prevent chat during meetings, prevent presentations during meetings, and allow participants to unmute and unmute. Allows you to have full control. “

In another blog post about workspace updates, Google says it will roll out Google Meet background noise reduction to users of Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Standard editions. It will be turned on by default for these users and Enterprise Plus users starting August 9th. This feature was only available to Enterprise Plus and Education Plus customers last year before it was extended to more users.

