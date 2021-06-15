Nvidia does not explain the mysterious lack of RTX 3070 Ti GPU





The Nvidias GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition card went on sale last week, but found it impossible for buyers looking for a $ 599 GPU. I was used to having very low stock of new GPUs, but none of the Nvidias-owned RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition models seem to be sold in the US or UK, and Nvidia doesn’t say why.

Nvidia has partnered with Scan Computers in the UK to sell Founders Edition cards and partner with Best Buy in the US. Scan had a reasonable amount of RTX 3080 Ti in stock earlier this month, but RTX 3070 Ti did not exist. Scan is not responding to The Verge’s request for comment. The company tells Twitter people that all Founders Edition cards are released directly from the Nvidia website. However, the website did not contain a link to the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition scanlist.

The situation is similar in the United States. Best Buy made a big deal about the RTX 3080 Ti being sold in 81 stores, but the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition was online only. Those who wished to buy the RTX 3070 Ti were disappointed when the card was quickly out of stock. Not surprisingly, Best Buy hasn’t responded to any comments about the situation, and it’s not clear if the company has actually sold the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition card.

It’s impossible to find the Nvidias RTX 3070Ti Founders Edition.Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

The lack of RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition cards is best shown on eBay. I’ve only been able to find two sellers who have listed Nvidias’ own cards in the US in the past week, but nothing in the UK. This is very unusual. All previous RTX cards will be listed immediately by the scalper trying to make a profit in the order confirmation email before the card ships a few days later.

By comparison, eBay was flooded with RTX 3080 Ti cards, and the list was displayed within minutes of the cards released earlier this month. I’ve personally tracked GPU sales for months, but I’ve never seen an RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition card for sale in Scan, UK. At the time of previous launch, we succeeded in purchasing the Founders Edition version of RTX3090 and RTX3080Ti.

It’s amazing to see that it’s almost impossible to find the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition, as Nvidia has been doing a better job lately to increase card inventory. In parallel with the launch of the RTX 3080 Ti, Nvidia released a new batch of RTX 3080 cards, and a colleague from Verge in the UK was also able to buy one. Nvidia hasn’t responded to requests for comment on the status of the RTX 3070 Ti, but some third-party cards appear to be sold in limited quantities.

The lack of Nvidias-specific cards may be related to early driver issues. During a review of the RTX 3070 Ti, I noticed a strange performance degradation with Watch Dogs: Legion and confirmed that Nvidia has since investigated the issue. Ars Technica also reported the strange behavior of the RTX 3070 Ti, whose performance fell below the RTX 3070 level and then returned. Ars says he can no longer reproduce the first strange performance.

Either way, I was still waiting for Nvidia to say exactly what was happening here. Paper launches are the last thing no one wants to see when it’s very difficult to buy a new GPU.

