Gamasutra-Press Release-Next Piranha Bytes Game: ELEX II Announcement





[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]Essen, Germany / Vienna, Austria-June 15, 2021: Perhaps the best secrets are finally being revealed. The next Piranha Bytes game is certainly ELEX II. surprise!

The planet Magalang has celebrated a fairly peaceful year since the ELEX I event. The old faction has been defeated and the new faction has emerged. Berserker’s attempts to re-grow the land and form the terrain have begun to bear fruit. After the defeat of the hybrid, Alb is no longer a threat. But our hero, Jacks, returns with knowledge of the new threats that cast a shadow over Magalang. It is Jax’s responsibility to unite these different factions to confront this darkness.

Watch the announcement trailer on YouTube: https: //youtu.be/Dg09LJky-bw

ELEX II is under development for PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One ™ and Xbox Series S / X ™. There is no official release date yet. ELEX II can be added to your wishlist on Steam: https: //store.steampowered.com/app/900040

Follow ELEX II on social media: Twitter: https: //twitter.com/Elex_GameFacebook: https: //www.facebook.com/elexgameDiscord: https: //discord.com/invite/elex

About ELEX II ELEX II is a sequel to ELEX, a vintage open-world role-playing experience by award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series, Piranha Bytes. ELEX II returns to Magalang, the world of apocalyptic science fantasy. There is a large environment where you can explore unmatched freedom through a jetpack. You can move the epic story as you like.

A few years after Jax defeated the hybrid, a new threat came from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of Dark Elex and endangering all life on Earth. To protect Magalang’s peace and the security of his own family, Jax embarked on a mission to persuade the faction to unite against the invaders and a personal quest to find his son Dex away from him. Masu …

Dive into a huge, handmade, completely unique world of multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy world.

In this game you can:

Explore the planet of Magalang with unprecedented freedom by flying across the map with a reliable jetpack! Interact with a living world full of unique NPCs.They … remember what you did and react accordingly … join or leave your group depending on your actions … killed, it affects the story Experience the story of your actions engaging in fluid close-range combat with a significantly improved control system that will give you a immersive world of moral decisions.

PR Contact THQNordicLady Golnas EftekhariMail: [email protected]

Florian Emmerichmer: [email protected]

Facebook: https: //www.facebook.com/thqnordic Twitter: https: //twitter.com/thqnordic







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos