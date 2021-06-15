“Find Hope” Google Doodle Honors Kentucky’s Dead Teen





Kentucky teenager Milo Golding won Google Doodle: “Finding Hope”. (Photo: Provided by Google)

Kentucky teenager artwork in memory of his deceased father will be displayed on computers around the world on Tuesday. Milo Golding’s “Finding Hope” was selected as the winner of the 2021 Doodle for Google Contest, and this work will be displayed on the Google homepage.

Golding, an 11th grade student at Lexington Christian Academy, gave good news from Google CEO Sundar Pichai after being selected as one of five finalists out of 54 students from all states and territories in the United States. Was done.

“I can’t say how exciting we found your story. We are all rooting for you,” Pichai said in the announcement.

The contest is in its 13th year, and there are applications from kindergarten to high school students nationwide. Winners will offer the school a $ 30,000 scholarship and $ 50,000 in technology, in addition to introducing their work as “Google Doodle.”

Golding told Pichai that he would use his scholarship to study medicine, an area he was attracted to in the wake of the sudden death of his father.

“Since my father died, taking medicine has been a great way to help people and prevent patients from having to experience what I have experienced,” he said.

Congratulations to Milo Golding, the winner of the 2021 Doodle for Google. His artwork “Finding Hope” will be posted on the US homepage tomorrow, inspired by this year’s theme “Because I’m Strong”. Sharing the news with Miro was the highlight of my week 🙂 https://t.co/zzhnkzdEBDpic.twitter.com/kmOntanXRV

-Sundarpichai June 14, 2021

His late father, who emigrated from Jamaica to the United States, also influenced his award-winning work, Golding said. Golding chose to focus on the “hope” that his father often speaks in response to the contest prompts.

The winning work is characterized by a boy wrapped in a red scarf being handed a yellow balloon. This color said Golding represents hope.

Golding acknowledged his parents’ credit for encouraging his love for art.

“I remember, my parents were painting on the wall when they visited the house, so I’ve been painting to the point where my parents have to apologize to their relatives,” he said with Google. Said in an interview. In that respect, they always had sketchbooks and pencils for me. “

Golding’s success drew attention from many in his hometown, including Governor Andy Beshear, who celebrated his 11th grade at an event on Monday.

“Milo’s art, inspired by the words of his deceased father, stood on submissions from all over the United States because of his ability to instill hope in others,” Bescher said with a photo of their conference. I wrote on Twitter. “We are very proud.”

Contact reporter Mary Ramsey [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @ mcolleen1996. Join The Courier Journaltoday to support the strong local journalism of your community.

