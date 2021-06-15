Increasing threat of European technology regulation to US innovation





The European Union bill, targeting the largest tech companies in the Americas, could force U.S. companies to make changes to carefully developed security protocols aimed at keeping user data safe and private. there is. The proposed changes could pose cybersecurity weaknesses to US government agencies, violate recommended safeguards, and ultimately increase national security risks. President Biden accepts this week’s European Union attempt to use the remaining time in Europe to unfairly select the U.S. technology industry for strict regulations that could jeopardize user security. It should be emphasized that it cannot be done.

During the decline of the Trump administration, the European Commission announced the Digital Market Law (DMA). This is called one of the highlights of the European digital strategy. DMA is still under consideration by EU agencies, but the EU continues to firmly defend its implementation of DMA in its current form. As a good example, Andreas Schwab, a DMA reporter who is the centerpiece of DMA in the EU Parliament, was cited in the Financial Times, which clearly emphasizes that DMA targets five US companies. He said Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft were the biggest issues in EU competition policy.In the same article, Schwab said that European companies should not be included just to please. [US president Joe] Biden.

Such comments are aimed at ensuring that the DMA is competitive, but the drafted DMA is specifically targeted at American companies that are small enough to meet any threshold in the size metric. I made it clear that I am. Unlike the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which affects companies that collect data from EU citizens, only a handful of US companies meet what DMA calls a gatekeeper. The targets of these regulations are clear, as EU authorities cannot identify a single EU company that must comply with the strict requirements imposed on gatekeepers. An American platform that achieved a competitive advantage in the early European technology market. Notably, Russian and Chinese companies are also exempt from DMA, but these companies fill the gap created by US gatekeepers who have been forced to change their business models to comply with DMA. Because of this, we are in a much stronger position than our European competitors. As a result, DMA can effectively give China and Russia a green light and further expand their influence in the EU through technology companies.

One of the prominent obligations in the list of problematic issues with DMA is the requirement to force gatekeepers to download third-party software directly from the Internet. Sideloading is currently banned by companies like Apple. This is because there are concerns about potential vulnerabilities that could occur if an unexamined app could bypass corporate security and security controls. Many parts of the US government prohibit sideloading into work devices for these reasons. The General Services Administration (GSA) states in its IT Security Procedures Guide that app sideloading is one of the greatest risks to a GSA environment. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also recommends that users avoid sideloading (and businesses must ban it on their devices).

The US government is not the only one to warn against sideloading. The EU’s own cybersecurity agency (ENISA) states that users should not sideload an application unless it is legitimate and from a genuine source. From trivial cybercrime to the impact of SolarWinds and colonial breaches on earthquakes, having an integrated security system is essential to the overall security of the technology platform, as shown after each cybersecurity breach. is. In effect, DMA risks introducing additional vulnerabilities to systems that are under constant attack from the enemy.

Other relevant obligations are to provide U.S. companies with exclusive information and intellectual property to EU competitors and to provide them with access to the operating systems, hardware, or software features used by U.S. companies. I request that. This sensitive corporate method and forced sharing of information can discourage gatekeepers from maintaining state-of-the-art security standards and innovative methods. With each new advance, they may be forced to share corporate secrets with direct competitors who are not obliged to do the same. In the long run, this could undermine the ability of the United States to compete with China’s growing technological capabilities.

Despite the goal of intensifying competition in the EU market, DMA is motivated by European companies to pursue gatekeeper status given the heavy penalties faced if gatekeepers violate these provisions. Will be dispelled. If a company commits three breaches within five years, as the proposal is currently written, EU policy makers will pursue the sale of the company in question, ban certain offers and around the world. You can fine up to 10% of a company’s annual sales.

Now that the US economy relies heavily on the power and innovation of the tech industry, we shouldn’t wait while the European Commission is pursuing policies that discriminate against US tech companies. This is especially true if table regulations can affect the privacy and security standards of technology products and services that US agencies, businesses, and everyday users depend on.

Rick Ledgett is a former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency and a member of the Beacon Global Strategies Advisory Board, which advises US technology companies.

