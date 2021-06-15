Best of E3 2021: Games and Gadgets to Watch





We hope you like video games as E3 2021 has left us a lot of video games. The game’s largest annual event exchanged the Los Angeles hall for an all-online show this year. As a result, I spent a lot of time watching press conferences and attending meetings while relaxing on the couch to spotlight games and gadgets that I thought were really valuable. Your money.

To choose the best of E3, we meet with the developers for a detailed demonstration, dig through a lot of detailed gameplay videos, and actually do some games and peripherals ourselves. I experienced it. The release of the game had to include a video of the actual gameplay that was the subject of the award. There is no pre-rendered hype trailer here. We also took into account our experience with the developers of previous releases when choosing the winners.

From exciting new games for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC to gadgets that open up new ways to play them, here’s what stands out to us from the packed E32021.

Microsoft

Of all the new game and gadget announcements, the Xbox Game Pass was the true winner of E3. With 27 of the 30 games unveiled at the Xbox E3 showcase appearing on Game Pass at launch, Microsoft’s game subscription service is for those who want to enjoy as many titles as possible without spending a fortune. , Was positioned as an even better value.

The Xbox Game Pass has won some serious heavy hitters at E3. This includes Yakuza’s bizarre role-playing: Dragon-like, intense zombie shooting in Back 4 Blood, and Hades’ addictive dungeon crawl (one of 2020’s favorite games). Game Pass continues to offer all of Microsoft’s flagship releases on day one, including the long-awaited space adventure Starfield of the 2022s, plus two of the best picks on Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

In a world where games typically sell for $ 60 to $ 70, the fact that all of these titles are available as part of a $ 10 to $ 15 / month subscription is a sort of annoyance. And the Xbox Game Pass will continue to be available on almost any device with a screen, so you don’t have to look for and enjoy the expensive Xbox Series X. We already consider the Game Pass to be the best value of the game, and now it’s even better.

Playable Locations: Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Mobile, Web Browser

When to play: Now (release date depends on the game)

Turtle beach

Turtle Beach Recon Controller is the company’s first entry into the controller space and hasn’t been put into practice yet, but from our experience with Turtle Beach products, we’d love to try out a compelling feature set. This $ 59 wired gamepad has a texture grip designed to keep your hands cool, two remapable buttons on the back, and builds for more accurate shots in games like Call of Duty and Fortnite. Provides a Pro-Aim focus mode. These are benefits you won’t get with a standard Xbox wireless controller at the same price.

However, I was particularly excited about the onboard audio controls that let me take advantage of Turtle Beach’s signature audio capabilities using a gaming headset that plugs into the controller’s headphone jack. They include superhuman hearing to find enemy footsteps more accurately, microphone monitoring to hear your voice clearly, and multiple sound profiles, all of which make the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 our favorite wireless. Helped to make a game headset. Among the features that bring these benefits to any pair of headphones, while providing additional grip and buttons to the standard Xbox controller, I was particularly keen to get a Recon controller later this year.

Available locations: Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC

When You Can Get It: Summer 2021

Arcade 1UP

With the Arcade 1UPs Infinity Game Table, you can enjoy a family board game night without having to clean all the plastic pieces, whether your loved one is in the room or across the country. Last week I spent a good time at this big interactive table playing battleships, sorry, classics like Connect Four, checkers and Scrabble on a big touch display.

Infinity game tables come in 24-inch and 32-inch variations (tested the former), are easy to set up, and come with a removable set of legs, so you’re free to put them in the center of your life. On the counter in the room or in your kitchen. It contains 30 out-of-box games that are almost responsive whether you roll a virtual dice or scramble to put words together. The tactile feedback built into the machine added a great addition to these typical analog games, as you could feel the board rumbling every time you secured a hit on the battleship.

But its table online play feature really makes it stand out. I played an online Monopoly round in a demo with the Arcade 1UP team and was very impressed with how fast and easy it was to play the game with people scattered all over the country. Given that some people aren’t ready to meet in person yet, I’m grateful that Infinity Game Table is a good reproduction of the Game Night experience, whether or not there are people nearby.

square Enix

Square Enix is ​​once again challenging the Marvel Universe with the new Guardians of the Galaxy game. This seems to address some of the issues while retaining what we like about Marvel’s Avengers. This galactic action-adventure game stands out to us thanks to its vibrant art style that looks both photo-realistic, comic-book-like stylish third-person action and interactive dialogue that shapes the progression of the story. Was there.

Watching Starlord shoot and kill the bad guys and knock out the bad guys reminds us of a satisfying battle in last year’s Avengers game. On the other hand, the dynamic story and ability to command allies such as Drax and Gamora, we love Mass Effect echo, which is truly a digital space opera. Marvel’s Avengers felt overwhelmed by the overwhelming multiplayer experience, but Guardians would be a much more focused single-player adventure if they could focus on why they liked them from the beginning. Looks like.

Playable locations: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC

When can I play: October 26, 2021

Microsoft

From a purely visual point of view, no game has surprised us with E3 like Forza Horizon 5. Microsoft’s latest open world racer looks more realistic than the series, with stunning weather and lighting effects, and in-depth Mexican recreation. It should be an excellent exhibit for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

But what impressed Forza Horizon 5 isn’t just the flashy graphics, it looks like a lot of fun. Check out Forza Link for a detailed overview of the game’s free roaming driving action. It automatically suggests multiplayer activities to you and your fellow drivers based on your progress and preferences. So if you know Forza Link loves mini-games, it will automatically group with other players in Horizon Arcade activities such as Pinata Pop. This is a goofy destructive challenge that you can’t wait to try.

The 2018’s Forza Horizon 4 has spent a great deal of time thanks to tight and accessible driving, gorgeous visuals, and boat roads for racing and challenges. The Horizon 5 will appear to take it all to the next level when dropped this fall.

Playable locations: Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC

When can I play: November 9, 2021

Sean O’Kee / CNN

Battlefield 2042 aims to be the largest and most dynamic entry ever in the first-person shooter series already known for its large scale. And based on the gameplay we’ve seen in both the trailer and the private presentation, I think the DICE developers are on track to reach that goal.

The new Battlefield game brings the series back to the future war setting, supporting 128 players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S, twice the number of previous installment players.

There [are] In an interview, game design director Feras Musmar explained how the team is leveraging the latest PC and console hardware, and now they can do many things they couldn’t do before. This is very exciting. The map is clearly bigger than ever. The world is very dynamic.

The dynamic part doesn’t look like just a buzzword. Sandstorms, tornadoes, and even nuclear rocket launches can all occur during combat and need to be adapted on the fly, whether fighting on the ground or maneuvering one of many land or aircraft games. there is. These moments are the sights to see in live gameplay. , And we need to add a fun layer of spectacle and strategy to this already ambitious series. And while enjoying time with the historic action of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, we’ve been anxious for a more futuristic setting where you can play with more tech toys.

Playable locations: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One

When can I play: October 22, 2021

Microsoft

Having spent more than 100 hours on Halo 5s multiplayer components, that’s what Halo Infinite already looks like when it looks like a great official and exciting evolution. The latest release of Microsoft’s flagship shooter seems to be built on tight and competitive action from the previous game, with some exciting new wrinkles to rock things.

With the new grappling hooks, you can grab powerful weapons from a distance and take advantage of Halo 3-style features such as deployable shields and threat sensors that can see enemies behind walls. This should give you the most dynamic, tactical, and fun Halo combat, but you can literally use grappling hooks to jack enemy vehicles and throw them out of them. This is just one of many crazy plays from the trailer. Wait for yourself to try it.

What’s even more exciting about us is that the Halo Infinites multiplayer suite is now completely free to play and supports full cross-play between Xbox and PC. So if you’re looking for a new shooter to dive with your friends without a penny, Infinite is definitely on your radar.

Playable locations: Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC

When you can play it: Holiday 2021

Roosting game

During E3 2021, I started playing some fun indie games, but Cat Cafe Manager is the one who wanted to redo the most. As the name implies, this fascinating title leaves you to design and run your own cat cafe. There you have to take care of both your customers and the collection of stray cats you employ over time. And all of that is set for a whimsical fantasy story, including an ancient cat shrine. What do you dislike?

Cat Cafe Manager was really fun to be able to relax and play. Layout and decoration of the cafe was as easy as clicking on the screen. Chatting with customers and upgrading spaces with new tools (and of course more cats) wasn’t too far away. The cool pace of the game and the simple yet addictive gameplay remind us of similar titles we love, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Sims 4. A few hours at a time.

Playable location: Nintendo Switch, PC

When to play: Q2 2022

