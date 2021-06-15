Norfolk Naval Shipyard Participates in Innovative HACK the MACHINE Challenge> Naval Sea Systems Command> Saved News Module





Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia. —

At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), the workforce is pushing the boundaries of technology to ensure a more efficient navy. Recently, representatives of American shipyards have gathered with virtually hundreds of people to solve some of the Navy’s most high-tech challenges in a prize challenge called “HACK the MACHINE” hosted by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). ..

The contest is divided into three tracks to tackle maritime cybersecurity, data science, and layered modeling (AM) challenges for participants across the Navy enterprise, as well as public and private sector participants, over a four-day period. I asked. The challenge was set to promote technological progress, promote teamwork, and strengthen the Navy through contributions from all who participated.

“This is the Navy’s best digital experience,” said Fathom 5 CEO Zachary Staples, who partnered with NAV SEA at the event. “The Navy maintains many digital threads interwoven to build national security for the country and its allies. HACKtheMACHINE addresses some of the issues the Navy is addressing and has collective knowledge. This is an opportunity to crowdsource solutions that can benefit from. “

This is the sixth iteration of HACK the MACHINE, with hundreds of participants from around the world. NNSY was able to play a major role in this year’s event thanks to the NAVSEA 04T sponsorship of Track 3 entitled “Heavy Metal”. “We worked with NAVSE A05T, NNSY and Fathom5 to develop Track 3 to solve the maintenance challenges and sought a head-on solution,” said Dalia McGlone, Program Leader for NAVSE A04TIAM.

“Heavy metal is a virtual and physical hybrid challenge that gives the Navy access to a wider and more diverse base of advanced manufacturing in this country and beyond,” said Staples. “The team will be given the opportunity to convert existing 2D drawings into 3D technical packages to create 3D printed parts made of metal. 3D printed parts are used to determine who the winner is. This challenge is related to the actual supply shortages that the Navy is currently facing at shipyards, and once a print is obtained, it may enter into a contract with the Navy to meet these demands. there is.”

Jessica Roberts, AM Lead of the NNSY Innovation Program, said: “From Code950 Non-Nuclear Continuous Training and Development Leader (CTDL) Jon Simmons, who first submitted the metal parts for consideration, to the engineering direction of Chief Engineer Mark Everett, it is essential to realize this idea. There are people who have played a role. Thanks to Steve Popelka for Code 270 (Nuclear Electrical Engineering) and Frank Fatico for Code 277 (Nuclear Power and Control Systems) for engineering support. “

“Heavy Metal” has been divided into one major challenge and two bonus contests to provide different ways for the team to contribute. The main task, entitled “Light It Up,” invited the team to recreate the brackets that connect the luminaires to the stanchions. The part was originally manufactured from aluminum alloy in 1974 and the team was provided with 2D drawings that could be used to develop a 3D Technical Design Package (TDP). Once the package is submitted, the team will take the time to metal print the aluminum parts after the first 4 days of HACK the MACHINE and submit them for vibration and shock testing.

“The work at HACK the MACHINE is in line with the Navy’s Laminated Parts Identification Exercise (NAMPIE), which can help identify components that can be printed and installed on board and help maintain availability,” McGlone said. Stated. “This initiative was developed by NAVSEA to find a way to 3D print parts for use on board, which significantly takes the time to acquire obsolete parts and parts with long lead times. It will be shortened. We will extend this to the entire Navy shipyard and seek ways to introduce laminated modeling directly into shops that serve the fleet. “

Track 3 has recently completed shock and vibration testing and the winners were announced at a live stream event on June 2nd. Elementum 3D ranked third in aluminum direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) design, DM3D technology ranked second in direct energy deposition (DED) stainless steel submission, and I24 Supply Company ranked first in direct metal laser melting (DMLM). I did. Titanium print. In addition, the Navy Postgraduate School and PrintParts have been recognized as Design Inspiration Winners for their outstanding documentation and innovative design.

“NAVSEA was impressed with the variety of solutions it received and the performance of all the parts under test. By integrating this functionality into the shipyard, we can exceed the commander’s goals.” McGlone said. “I’m very excited to see all the designs the team devised. This is definitely a big win not only for the participants but also for the NAV SEAAM group. At the Navy’s discretion, the winner is of these parts. You may be awarded contracts for procurement. These parts will bring great benefits to the entire Navy team and will continue to move forward towards an innovative future. “

The innovations created through HACKtheMACHINE can bring significant benefits to the future of the Navy and its goal of bringing it directly to those in need of innovative processes and technologies. “If a part fails at sea, we need to be able to print as many parts as possible at sea,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Lloyd, Naval Sea Systems Command, Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander. Commander of ship design, integration, and shipbuilding engineering. “If you can print parts on a ship or submarine, you don’t have to store parts you don’t normally use, and you have space for other important parts. It has the advantage of being able to print things, so you can handle broken things and bring everything back to normal. “

“This is a crucial time in history to adopt these technologies and quickly transition from ideas and concepts to real products,” said Maj. Gen. Laurin Selby, Head of Navy Research for the U.S. Navy. I will. “Technology is competing at a fierce pace, so agility and speed are very important. Our ability to consume that technology has slowed, and that’s not the case in other parts of the world. Processes and changes need to be reinvented and reconsidered. “

To view HACKtheMACHINE details and event records, please visit https://www.hackthemachine.ai/home. For more information on innovation, please contact the NNSY T & I Lab (757-396-7180) or email the REAL Ideas program ([email protected]). Contact Roberts ([email protected]) for more information on the AM program.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos