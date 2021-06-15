When coming out between us on Xbox





The Bethesda and Xbox E3 presentations revealed many projects, but Among Us, who participates in the Xbox Game Pass, created an amazing look.

Inside Usmade, there was an amazing look between the Xbox and the Bethesda E3 2021 panel, and I participated in many other games on the Xbox Game Pass. As the number of titles accessible on the Xbox Game Pass continues to grow, its value continues to grow, especially with the next new release available from day one. Players who currently subscribe to the Game Pass on their PC are free in Usis. The presentation promised many updates to the game, but the most important feature was porting to the Xbox.

Thanks to the popularity of “Among Us,” developer Innersloth has been able to extend its capabilities with the development team. The appearance of Among Us at E3 is a sign of success, but the location of the Xbox Game Pass only increases the number of players that can be reached. In addition to the final port to the Xbox, UsMong has revealed an increase in the number of players allowed in the lobby. In the BeforeAmong Us update video, up to 10 players could join the open lobby, but that number will be expanded to up to 15 players.

Unfortunately, Among Us doesn’t have a definite release date when it will be available on the Xbox console. All Innersloth have confirmed that the game will be ported to the console at some point in 2021. Also, in Us, you will receive achievements in the update and it will be converted to Xbox very well. In addition, Innersloth is considering implementing cross-platform storage, extending the accessibility of the fairly restricted profiles currently in place.

More content is promised in our 2021 roadmap

Future developments will introduce new roles and new game modes that players can enjoy. New Among Usroles, such as scientists and sheriffs, have been added to the game to keep content fresh and engaging players. In addition, players will be able to play the official hide-and-seek mode. By expanding the player base to other platforms and updating current gameplay practices, Innersloth has secured continued interest in its products for the future.

In addition to branching to the console, we are trying to further expand the content within Usis with a fifth map and new cosmetics. The latest of Usmap is Airship, released at the end of March, which is the largest map currently available in the game. As porting to the console is underway and many players may be playing on a larger screen, the fifth map may introduce a larger play area to make up for it. In addition to the new map, players will receive visor cosmetics. It’s unclear at this time if new maps and cosmetics will be available when Among Us is released on Xbox.

Thanks to the popularity of “Among Us,” Innersloth has expanded its game development and is now available on the Xbox in partnership with large companies such as Microsoft. At this time, it is unknown when the game will be ported to the console. PC and console update schedules are not yet available. Also, there are no additional release dates for these to the game.

