Ikea and Sonos announce picture frame speakers for $ 199 on July 15th





Ikea and Sonos today officially announced their latest products on the Symfonisk line. A $ 199 picture frame / wall art speaker that The Verge reported exclusively earlier this year and Ikea later posted prematurely on its website. Picture frames with Wi-Fi speakers will be available for purchase from July 15th. It’s called a very confusing picture frame, but you can’t customize it with your own images. It’s really just artwork.

You can remove the front art to show the speaker driver below and replace it with another color or design. Several styles will be available by artist Jennifer Idrizi, but options will vary from market to market.

Image: Ikea

The power cable can be routed in multiple directions depending on the location of the nearest outlet. Ikea also has an area for code management on the back of the frame. The art speaker can also be placed on the floor with the attached feet. There is also a place to hide them when not in use.

Code management is built into the frame design. Image: Ikea

Sonos said the challenge in designing this latest collaboration was to create a room-filling sound with a product that would be placed differently than many traditional speakers. However, the depth of the picture frame helped there, and the company also built in a waveguide to direct the audio throughout the room.

Waveguides help distribute sound throughout the room where the frame speakers are located. Image: Ikea

You can stereo pair two picture frame speakers. You also need to connect only one power cord to the outlet, as it can be daisy-chained for a cleaner look.

Art prints can be exchanged for other styles. Image: Ikea

The controls are on the left back of the frame and are used as visual indicators of where the Ikea and Sonos icons feel them. Just like any other device in your company’s multi-room audio ecosystem, you can control your speakers with the Sonos app. It also includes support for AirPlay 2.

Buttons for controlling audio are on the left side of the frame. Image: Ikea

Although only one new Symfonisk product was announced today, The Verge reports that the roadmap also includes a redesigned table lamp speaker. An IKEA spokesperson has confirmed that the new lamp is part of our plan, and we will share more when the time comes. All of these joint efforts are aimed at a more natural fit to the interior of the home.

