Google’s exciting new Pixel 6 design leaked again – BGR





After last year’s disappointing Pixel 5 handset, Google seems ready to return to the Pixel philosophy earlier this year. Launched in the fall, the new Pixel should be a genuine flagship handset. Some signs indicate that Google is becoming more serious about hardware. First of all, Google has expressed interest in setting up its own retail store. This suggests that Google has big plans for its products. In addition to Nest brand smart home products, products such as Pixel smartphones, watches, tablets / laptops will increase sales. Rumor has it that the first Google custom chip for the Pixel will be available this fall, powering the Pixel 6 series. This shows that Google will not compromise on Qualcomm as it did last fall.

Finally, we saw some Pixel 6 design leaks from different trusted sources revealing the same thing. Google is planning a radical design for the new Pixel, which seems to support a new interest in Pixel hardware. This design means that the Pixel 6 features a major camera upgrade, and one of the models is also expected to have a third camera lens on the back. A brand new leak from China further supports previous rumors and indicates that the leaked Pixel 6 design may be genuine.

Ice Universe, a leaker primarily focused on Samsung products, posted the following image of a transparent protective case made for Pixel 6 mobile phones on Twitter.

Google Pixel 6 pic.twitter.com/kOczGk0PRz

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) June 15, 2021

The case design matches the Pixel 6 renderings we’ve seen in the last few weeks, with leakers Jon Prosser and On Leaks sharing about the same image on two Pixel 6 smartphones that are expected to hit the shelves this fall. One of these renderings is:

Rendering of the leaked Pixel 6 Pro. Image source: Jon Prosser / YouTube

The image of Ice’s tweet suggests that the case fits the phone with the above rendering. There is a large camera bump on the back and the case protects the curved sides of the rear camera module.

According to a recent report, Google is using its more prominent camera bumps to offer some important upgrades to the camera experience, including a larger sensor and a third telephoto lens on the larger Pixel 6 Pro model. The new Pixel smartphone also features better optical image stabilization and perhaps a major improvement in video recording.

The so-called Pixel 6 case above also has an unusual opening at the top, suggesting that the new handset may have a regular 3.5mm headphone jack. This is a strange decision given that Google has removed the port from its flagship Pixels. The opening may accommodate a microphone rather than an audio jack.

It’s unclear who created the Pixel 6 case with these images, whether it’s based on actual information from Google or a previous Pixel 6 design leak. However, Pixel smartphones tend to leak completely long before the official launch event. The same will happen with this year’s Pixel 6 series. Google will unveil its Pixel 6 smartphone at the “Made by Google” press conference in late September or early October.

