Tim Berners-Lee sells web source code as NFT at Sotheby’s auction





Sir Tim Berners-Lee will give a speech at Campus Party Italy 2019 in Milan, Italy on July 25, 2019.

Rosdiana Ciaravolo | Getty Images

Tim Berners-Lee, a British computer scientist and inventor in London, is auctioning the original code on the World Wide Web as a non-alternative token.

The worldwide web NFT auction entitled “This Changed Everything” will be held by Sotheby’s in London from June 23rd to 30th, with bids starting at $ 1,000. According to Sotheby’s, the proceeds from the auction will help Berners-Lee and his wife-backed initiatives.

NFTs are a type of digital asset designed to show that someone owns their own virtual items, such as online photos and videos, as well as sports trading cards.

The NFT includes original code written by Berners-Lee, animated visualizations of the code, letters written by Berners-Lee about the code and its creation, and a digital “poster” of the complete code. Contains time stamped files. They are all digitally signed by Berners-Lee.

This is the first time Berners-Lee has had financial access to what is widely regarded as one of the greatest inventions of our time.

“Thirty years ago, with the help of a huge number of collaborators around the world, I created something that would be a powerful tool for humanity,” Berners-Lee said in a statement. “For me, the best thing about the web is the spirit of collaboration. I don’t predict the future, but the use, knowledge and potential of the web are open and we all have to continue to innovate and create. We sincerely hope that it will be available, and we will begin the next innovation that we have yet to imagine. “

“NFTs, whether artwork or digital artifacts like this, are the latest playful work in this area and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists. These are the origins behind the web. Is an ideal way to package. “

In a statement, Cassandra Hatton, Global Head of Science and Popular Culture at Sotheby’s, said the “NFT format” would allow collectors to “own the ultimate digitally-born artifact.”

In March, South Carolina-based graphic designer Beeple (real name Mike Winkelman) sold an NFT at a Christie’s auction for a record $ 69 million. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for $ 2.9 million later that month.

On Thursday, a rare digital avatar known as CryptoPunk was sold at Sotheby’s for over $ 11.7 million. Total NFT sales reached a staggering $ 2 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to data from the market-tracking website Nonfungible.

However, there are signs that digital collectible sales have dropped dramatically in the last few weeks and the bubble could burst. Overall sales plummeted from a seven-day peak of $ 176 million on May 9 to just $ 8.7 million on June 15, according to Nonfungible figures. In other words, the volume is almost back to the state it was in at the beginning of 2021.

Additional report by Ryan Braun on CNBC.

