Rocket Lab wins NASA contract for Mars Eecapade spacecraft





Conceptual diagram of two ESCAPADE spacecraft in orbit around Mars.

Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab, which is about to release its SPAC contract, announced on Tuesday that it had won an early contract in 2024 that could send two Photon spacecraft on a mission to Mars.

NASA has awarded Rocket Lab a design contract for the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission. The goal is to send a spacecraft into Mars’ orbit, study the composition of the planet’s magnetosphere, and better understand how the solar wind removes the atmosphere over time.

The total cost of the mission has not yet been announced, but Rocket Lab’s kitchen oven-sized photon spacecraft are a low-cost way to carry out interplanetary missions, often costing hundreds of millions of dollars or more. Will take. Photon is at the heart of Rocket Lab’s space systems business, and last year the company expanded beyond rocket manufacturing to the production of versatile spacecraft.

“Traditionally how interplanetary missions are carried out, you are generally talking about a large 10-year mission in” B “. [for billions] In front of that. ” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC.

“What we were trying to do was … re-evaluate and say,’Wait a minute. For tens of millions of dollars, I took a smaller spaceship to another planet and it really really was. Can’t you do meaningful science?'”Beck said.

According to Beck, advances made by private companies in rockets and spacecraft have reduced the cost of interplanetary missions.

“And it’s just cool,” Beck said.

Rocket Lab has completed a preliminary design review of NASA’s Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission (known as Escapade). The deal will be further considered and the space agency will decide by the end of July whether the company will manufacture a pair of spacecraft.

NASA has not disclosed the cost of the mission, as the next two phases, the build process and the selection of rockets for launch, have not yet been announced. But part of the overall goal is to keep costs down. By comparison, the paired communication relay cube satellite built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory performed a tech demonstration with the arrival of the InSight lander mission for $ 18.5 million in 2018.

“The point of this is to do this at the lowest possible cost and get the maximum scientific value. So, looking back on this mission,” Man, it was incredibly good. ” I would think. Value, “Beck said. “You talk to planetary scientists, and maybe they will carry out two missions throughout their professional career. And we said,” It’s just terrible, we’re here. You need to increase the iteration speed with. ” “

Moon, Venus, and Mars

Escapde is also not the company’s first interplanetary mission. Rocket Lab was previously awarded another Photon NASA mission called Capstone. It will send a cube satellite in orbit around the moon this year. Beck said the launch date should be announced “immediately.” In addition, Rocket Lab is flying a private mission to Venus, also using the Photon spacecraft for its launch in 2023.

“The Capstone mission to the Moon was the first to actually make this possible … and it was a design very similar to the Venus mission, and we took advantage of it further in the Mars escape mission,” Beck said. Told. “We are really trying to establish ourselves … if you have some small interplanetary missions with big scientific goals you want to achieve, we are your one-stop shop.”

The Rocket Lab’s “Photon” satellite platform on the right is shown at the company’s factory next to the top of the Electron rocket.

Rocket Lab

Interplanetary photons are different from spacecraft launched by Rocket Lab into low earth orbit. This is due to the need for enhanced propulsion systems, the ability to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, stronger radios, and radiation enhancements.

“It’s just crazy and crazy — you never have to think, but that’s what we’re really good at,” Beck said. “And just because it’s difficult doesn’t mean it needs to be a billion dollars, it just means it’s going to be a little smarter.”

NASA will later choose a rocket to launch the Escapade, and Beck said he wants Rocket Lab to prepare a Neutron rocket that will come in time to compete for the deal.

CEO Peter Beck stands at the base of the Neutron rocket fairing or nose cone that the company is developing.

Rocket Lab

When Rocket Lab announced plans to merge and publish with special-purpose acquisition company Vector earlier this year, it was revealed that it posted $ 2 million in space system revenue last year. Beck has a “high” aspiration to build and sell spacecraft, but Rocket Lab’s SPAC presentation predicts that by 2027, revenue will reach $ 656 million from last year’s $ 2 million. Therefore, it has already stated that it “exceeds that.”

Overcome electronic failure

An electron rocket booster that attempted the company’s 20th launch and second splashdown recovery.

Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab’s latest electron rocket launch, which was the 20th flight to date, went below orbit after a failure following the ignition of the vehicle’s second-stage engine. According to Beck, the failure was due to “overlapping probabilities that are very complex and unlikely.”

A week after the launch, he said he took the rocket booster off the production line, cut the tank in half, and “put the entire second stage in a vacuum chamber” to recreate the failure.

“We had to do something pretty bad to be able to reproduce the failure,” Beck said.

Rocket Lab hasn’t completed an internal review yet, but the company is almost complete. Although the failure was Rocket Lab’s second in the past year, Beck referred to the past failures of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Arianespace’s Vega rocket, and the company’s problem in the launch industry is “not unheard of.” I emphasized.

“The industry is pretty cruel,” Beck added. “This situation is the reality of launching a rocket and the reality of flying a lot. With a rocket always on, having a 100% flight record It’s very easy, “he added. Ground. “

Orbital SPAC closure

Rocket Lab announced the merger of SPACs in March, stating last month’s Vector submission that the company plans to close the deal in the third quarter, rather than at the end of the second quarter, as originally expected.

The SPAC transaction brings Rocket Lab’s corporate value to $ 4.1 billion, and the company will receive approximately $ 750 million in cash after the merger is completed.

“We are looking for it in a very good way,” Beck said.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro. Get stock selection, analyst phone calls, exclusive interviews, and access to CNBC TV. Sign up to start your free trial now.

