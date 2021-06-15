The original code for the World Wide Web sold at auction as NTF





From June 23rd to June 30th, Sotheby’s will auction the 9,555 lines of source code that underpin the World Wide Web.

This code was written by British computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee between 1990 and 1991 and is associated with the NFT, a smart contract that proves the authenticity and proprietary ownership of the code. Buyers can access the files via NFT. This link contains a link that allows you to view the file online or download it to your computer. The winning bidder will receive a letter from Berners-Lee reflecting the code and the process of creating the code, and a 30-minute video showing that the code was created by the graphic designer, according to the release.

Buyers will also receive a digital poster containing all 9,555 lines and a graphic of Berners Leeds’ physical signature. The starting bid is $ 1,000.

Underlying that is the original source code for the World Wide Web, says Cassandra Hatton, Global Head of Science and Pop Culture at Sotheby’s. We’ve determined that the original time-stamped dated file is the core of the package, and added some additional items to make it easier for buyers to visualize and understand what’s on sale.

Origin of the code

While working at the Institute CERN in the late 1980s, Berners-Lee proposed an exciting information management system that his boss had vaguely judged.

Berners-Lee did not hesitate to support this full support and finally created implementations of the three languages ​​and protocols. These fill most of the 9,555 lines of code that are being auctioned. It contains the origins of HTML (Hypertext Markup Language), HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol), and URI (Uniform Resource Identifiers).

The code auctioned at Sotheby’s also includes the original HTML document used as the user manual. Hatton says 1989 is widely given as the date of birth of the World Wide Web. But I was talking to him before.It was the year he submitted the proposal, but the actual code in the file is [was] Written between 1990 and 1991.

But how to sell it?

Berners-Lee had the idea of ​​approaching Sotheby’s in April and auctioning the code, says Hatton. The file is stored in a tar archive (the initial form of file compression) and retains its original timestamp. According to the release of Sotheby’s, revenue goes to an initiative supported by Berners-Lee and his wife Rosemary Leith.

This sale is the latest in a range of objects, concepts, artwork, and ownership sold in connection with NFTs and has been very successful.

Given that NFTs are an effective authentication tool, attachments to some objects have proven unconvincing to some replicas of IRL paintings connected to NFTs, but others. In the example of Daniel Arsham, like the recent explosive sale of unlimited editions of artwork created by contemporary artists, they are doing very well.

Given that the code is an abstraction of the average collector, Hatton says that attaching the code to an NFT is actually logical.

There are so many slaps in NFTs that don’t make sense to me, she says. However, this is not possible to sell or own ownership in any other way.

In the statement, Berners-Lee reflects that feeling. He writes that NFTs, whether artwork or digital artifacts like this, are the latest playful work in this area and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists. These are ideal ways to package the origin behind the web.

