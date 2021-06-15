Tim Berners-Lee auctions the original source code of the internet as an NFT





New Delhi: The inventor of the Internet is joining the latest innovations. Tim Berners Lee, director of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), is auctioning the original source code he wrote to invent the Internet through an NFT auction processed by Sotheby’s, an auction house founded in the United Kingdom.

The auction will include the original time-stamped file containing the source code, an animated visualization of the code, a Lee letter reflecting the code, and a digital poster created from the original Python file of the code. All of these are digitally signed. By Lee. The auction is scheduled from June 23rd to 30th.

The file referenced by NFT contains approximately 9,555 lines of code and contains three important elements: Internet Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), and Uniform Resource Identifiers (URI). Used to build languages ​​and protocols. Buyers will also receive an original HTML document developed to help early users of the Web learn how to use it.

Lee is the latest work of a celebrity who has followed the trend of NFT. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are blocks of code that use the blockchain platform (Ethereum in this case) to show ownership of digital items. Twitter and Tesla founders Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk have also sold digital items as NFTs in the past. Meanwhile, digital artists Beeple and Grimes have made millions by selling artwork using this technology.

For me, the best thing about the Web is the spirit of collaboration. We don’t predict the future, but its usage, knowledge, and possibilities will be opened and made available to all of us, and we will continue to innovate, create, and launch the next innovations we have yet to imagine. I sincerely hope that, “says Lee.

NFTs, whether artwork or such digital artifacts, are the latest playful work in this area and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists. They are an ideal way to package the origins behind the web, “he added.

The popularity of NFTs and the restrictions on pandemic-led mass gatherings have increased interest in NFTs from global auction houses like Sotheby’s. Almost three centuries ago, auction companies processed two other NFT auctions worth $ 16.8 million and $ 11.8 million, respectively. Internet source code bidding starts at $ 1000 and will be available to everyone.

As you can imagine, we’ve been monitoring NFT spaces for some time and wanted to enter the market strategically and thoughtfully, “said Sebastian Fahey, EMEA Managing Director at Sotheby’s. I decided to adjust the sales of. The market was ready for the next step. When the market got off to a full-scale from the end of last year to the beginning of this year, the inevitable momentum gained. “

Two other world-renowned auction houses, Philips and Christie’s, also sell NFTs for millions of dollars.

