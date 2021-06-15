Guilty Gear Strive achieves 300,000 shipments and digital sales during Release Week





And data miners discover potential DLC clues

Arc System Works proudly announces that the recently released anime scraper Guilty Gear Strive has already shipped 300,000 units and sold digitally. These numbers show a wonderful honeymoon period for a gorgeous and hyper-dynamic slug fest.

“From the beginning, Guilty Gear Strive has entered a powerful scene, shipping 300,000 units worldwide!” The developer said on Twitter. “We thank everyone who has supported us and will continue to move to a higher level!”

In related news, these nasty data mining kids also found some information embedded deep inside the GGS River code that was taken informally to represent the five incoming DLC ​​characters. For spoilers, I won’t list guys and gals here, but anyone who wants to see the addition of these potential rosters should check out this video from fighting game enthusiast Roof Lemon Gar.

Released on PS4, PS5 and PC last week, Guilty Gear Strive is the seventh mainline of the wild franchise, with a flock of fashion-friendly enthusiasts fighting in a fun and complex story about changing power dynamics. I will. Regulars in the series such as Faust, I-No and May will join the ring with new stars Giovanna and Nagoriyuki. The sequel has been praised by critics and fans for its stunning visuals and tight online play.

It’s great to see the GG title make such a smoky start. GG Strive is certainly the most accessible title in the series in a few years, but the lifespan of new viewer members will be tested for the rest of 2021. Paid and free DLC drops and the revival of the missed offline tournament scene secure a bright future for Strive. Arcade releases will also arrive at arcades in Japan within the next few months.

Guilty Gear -Strive- has entered a powerful scene from the beginning, shipping 300,000 units worldwide! We would like to thank all of you for your support and ask for your continued support. #GuiltyGearStrive #Letsrock pic.twitter.com/3Q5mbcGRJO

— ArcSystemWorks #GuiltyGearStrive 06.11.21 (@ArcSystemWorksU) June 15, 2021

Chris Mois

Senior Editor-Chris has been playing video games since the 1980s. Former Saturday Night Slum Master. Graduated from Galaxy High with honors.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos