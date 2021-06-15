Chrome OS celebrates its 10th anniversary: ​​how this has evolved over the years





From 10 years ago to today, the world of computing has changed. But it wasn’t for something done by Apple or Microsoft. Rather, it was Google.

On June 15, 2011, the first public version of Chrome OS was released. Initially alien to many tech journalists, it eventually introduced a new type of operating system that is now well established in schools, businesses, and even homes.

Ten years after its debut, Chrome OS has really evolved. In addition to running a web browser as the operating system, it now has features comparable to Mac OS and Windows 10. Happy Birthday. Google ChromeOS! Let’s take a look at your journey to celebrate.

Born from a web browser

When Chrome OS first went public in 2011 (after being previewed as Chromium OS in 2009), Google took advantage of the success it saw in the Chrome web browser. Chrome OS was literally designed as a Chrome extension. This was a full-on OS consisting only of a web browser and a web browser. It wasn’t your traditional operating system.

There were no programs to download or regular updates to check. All of Chrome OS was based on the web, called web apps, with links to content. The Chrome user interface was provided to access the web.

Google has introduced its unique view of cloud computing to consumers. This is a system where most of the content is online, apart from the actual device running the OS. It may sound alien, but it was part of what made Chrome OS unique. This meant that devices running Chrome OS, now known as Chromebooks, would boot in seconds.

It also meant that Chrome OS devices could be fully shared in guest mode in seconds, unlike the large setup required on a Windows PC. Chrome web apps, extensions, and all content relied on access to Wi-F, the web, and Google accounts. When you log in to your Chromebook, everything is there.

Chrome OS was safe and did not require antivirus protection. As Google says, you didn’t have to deal with the typical hassle of computing.

To extend the reach of Chrome OS, Google has partnered with a laptop maker that only sees Microsoft and Windows integration. It was a change for the industry.

Google has manufacturers agree with the grand vision of computing, and in July 2011 Samsung and Acer announced their first Chromebook. This is a huge leap forward for Chrome OS, moving the platform away from what can be installed on existing PCs, reaching more consumers via dedicated hardware, and simply choosing influencers from CR-48 Google devices. I released it.

Evolve beyond web browsers

With the Chromebook gaining public attention and criticism from technical critics, Google worked hard to push Chrome OS further. With each new release of Chrome OS, we’ve redesigned the underlying user interface with new features. The first of them came in 2012 with Chrome OS version 19 known as Aura. With this release, Chrome has become Windows-like and goes beyond just tabbed browsers. Introduced a window manager, overlapping windows, taskbar and launcher to access cloud-based apps. This is the basis for getting to know Chrome OS today.

Google ended up doing something new, as Microsoft did on the Surface. Introduced a unique Chrome OS device with Chromebook Pixel. Then, in 2016, the OS shifted when Google announced that it would select Chrome OS devices on Android Google Play. Earlier in 2013, Google introduced the ability to run Linux apps via the Crouton utility. Google concludes with the announcement of the ability to run native Linux apps in 2018.

As it became more popular, Chrome OS was becoming more than just a web browser running on a device. It has evolved into a full-fledged operating system like Mac OS and Windows.

Obviously, Google needed special hardware to do that, so in 2018 Google launched its own Chrome OS device, the Google Pixelbook. After that, Pixel Slate and Pixelbook Go were released.

To combine hardware and software, Google has added touch-enabled features, tablet mode, and many other features to Chrome OS to bring it to its current state. In late 2019, we introduced the Google Assistant to Chromebooks, unleashing the power of Google AI on all Chrome OS devices.

And what about Windows? Google has worked with Parallels partners to allow Windows apps to select Chromebooks even when offline. What a trip!

Adopts Windows and Mac OS

Google has had a lot of success with Chrome OS for over a decade. According to a report from International Data Corporation, Chromebooks account for more than 26% of all computer sales in the United States. According to another study, Chromebooks have the second most popular user-oriented operating system after Mac OS, after Windows.

Many of them are largely due to the affordability of pandemics and Chromebooks, but there is no doubt that Chrome OS and Chromebooks will eventually jump to the top. Microsoft even tried to mimic Chrome OS with a lightweight web-based operating system called Windows 10X, but the project was canned. And Google is even learning from Microsoft and Apple. Google has introduced features such as PhoneHub aimed at bringing Android smartphones closer to Chromebooks.

There are even rumors that Google could separate Chrome from Chrome OS and transform the OS into its own entity. Undoubtedly, Chrome OS is growing a lot and will move to a new location for the next 10 years.

Editor’s recommendations

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos