Not AMD, not Intel: Alternative CPU architectures around the world





It’s easy to think of desktop CPU space as duopoly. Meanwhile, Intel has finally made the transition from the Skylake update after the Skylake update with this year’s 12th generation Alder Lake parts. Meanwhile, AMD is back and IPC and core counts have improved significantly across Ryzen generations.

In the consumer CPU space, the battle between the two sides. However, that does not mean that there are no other desktop CPUs. If you look closely, you can quickly see that the CPU space is much more diverse.

From high-performance Arm designs to Russian government specialty chips, there are many non-Intel and AMD chips that power full-sized desktop PCs. In some cases, like the Zhaoxin Kaixian chipline, you can even get them through the right channels. So who makes these CPUs? What do they look like? How fast are they? And can you play games with them? Let’s take a look.

PC Arm: From Mobile to the Future of Desktop

A typical example of Arm that has come to challenge the current state of the desktop. Last year, Apple released a new MacBook that looked similar to the previous Intel generation, but Apple’s interior quietly revolutionized the PC space. The M1 Mac features a 5nm Apple SoC with a highly customized Arm core. From an architectural point of view, the M1 has more in common with the iPhone A14 Bionic chip than AMD or Intel’s mobility-oriented x86 parts.

M1 requires a Rosetta conversion layer to convert x86 code into something that M1 can execute. Despite the overhead of legacy applications, the M1 can actually outperform Intel Comet Lake on some x86 workloads. Second, native apps can destroy competitors.

Apple plans to phase out the Mac x86 chip in the next few years. Globally, macOS has a market share of less than 7% in the PC market. This means that Apple silicone components won’t magically replace something like Tiger Lake U. However, as Apple moves to the M1, it’s possible that other manufacturers will take Arm seriously on their PCs.

Back in 2012, Microsoft Surface RT had an Arm SoC running a version of Windows. However, due to speed, app compatibility, and many other issues, Arm on PC isn’t in the limelight. The M1 is a wide range of products, such as the Samsung Galaxy Book S with Qualcomm 8cx, which may be a sign of the future. Arm on your PC is still in its infancy. However, after five years, non-Intel and non-AMD chips may become more common on desktops and laptops. And most of them are Arm machines.

Zhaoxin: Chinese x86 maker is about to enter the major leagues

Desktop and laptop Arm chips are set to become more and more popular. But what about x86 space alternatives? Only a handful of manufacturers of Intel, AMD, VIA, and DMP Electronics hold x86 licenses. Intel and AMD are known quantities. DMP is a Taiwanese fabless manufacturer responsible for the Vortex86 line of embedded chips found in some set-top boxes and the industrial sector.

It leaves VIA. In 2013, Zhaoxin was launched as a joint venture with the Shanghai Municipal Government as part of China’s efforts to reduce its reliance on foreign technology. VIA continues to own a minority stake in Zhaoxin and-importantly-offers an x86 license to allow Zhaoxin to create its own desktop CPU.

The Zhaoxin Kaixian CPU is built on a 16nm process. Their top-end chip, KaiXian-U6880A, can actually be purchased and installed in the gaming system, assuming you live in China. 8-core parts that operate at a relatively low 3.0GHz. The U6880A does not have hyper-threading, boost clock, or L3 cache. Benchmarks show that the U6880A performs almost as well as the quad-core AMD A10-9700 APU. This is an evolution of AMD’s old bulldozer design around 2016.

The U6880A isn’t exactly what is called a good gaming CPU on Wednesday. I was often looking for parts that outperformed the dual-core Athlon 200GE. Nonetheless, the Zhaoxin CPU is sufficient to provide frame rates above 30 FPS for AAA titles such as Hitman 3 and Far Cry 5.

Zhaoxins’ next generation KX-7000 series is probably built on a 7nm process node. This opens the door to higher clock speeds and higher efficiencies. I still don’t know how these parts work for Alder Lake and Zen4. But raw performance leadership isn’t exactly the point here. Its over-the-counter homemade Chinese x86 alternative makes it easy to handle most normal workloads.

Elbrus: The main server of the Russian government

Named after Mount Elbrus, the highest point in the Russian Federation, Elbrus architecture is another attempt at technology self-sufficiency. However, unlike the Zhaoxins chip, Elbrus is designed solely to meet the secure computing needs of the Russian government. Elbrus parts for consumers are not found in hardware stores in Moscow.

The Russian government has two main uses for Elbrus. It’s an HPC server for academia and research, and a secure endpoint PC for the military and other sensitive sectors.

MCST, a Russian semiconductor manufacturer spun off from a major computer science research team in the Soviet Union, has been manufacturing chips based on Elbrus ISA for nearly 30 years. These arent x86 chips. However, Elbrus, like the Apple M1, has binary translation. This allows Elbrus hardware to run x86 programs and OS environments such as Windows.

Just a few months ago, MCST announced the Elbrus 16S. It is a 16nm chip that operates at 2.0GHz and offers up to 1.5TFLOP computing. Interestingly, the Elbrus-16S supports quad socket implementations with up to 16TB of RAM. This is not possible at the top, but AMD and Intel server hardware.

SHAKTI: Indian-made IoT and embedded platform

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology announced this RISC-V-based platform in 2018. The Indian Silicon Foundry is still in its infancy. As a result, the latest Shakti E-series processors are built on a 180nm process and deliver clocks up to 100MHz. These talent chips are built for mainstream workloads. Instead, the Shaktis E-series focuses on embedded use cases such as low-power IoT and sensors.

Core Shakti IP is an early Indian fab developed with government funding, but InCore Semiconductors manufactures custom Shakti chips for a limited number of private sector customers. It will definitely take some time for the Indian semiconductor industry to catch up with something like Intel (or Zhaoxin for that matter). However, this is a step on the roadmap. Now here, Shakti chips can be deployed in a variety of commercial and government-oriented IoT workloads. You probably won’t see a Made in India desktop CPU for at least the next five years, but it’s definitely laying the groundwork.

wrap up

Intel and AMD continue to have an overwhelming presence in desktop CPU space. Unless you live in China or work for the Russian government, devices with the Apple M1 are the only alternative to providing competitive performance. However, between government self-sufficiency efforts around the world and the slow rise of Arm on PCs, desktop CPU space is about to diversify.

What does the end of the decade look like? We believe that Intel and AMD parts will continue to be related. But you may be running an Arm desktop or something even more exotic.

