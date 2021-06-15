Metroid Dread, The Legend of Zelda Sequel to 2022, Details





close

Nintendo switch. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sorry, there is no news about the new Nintendo Switch.

On Tuesday, Nintendo hosted Nintendo Direct Live Stream during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, revealing several video games coming to the company’s popular video game console.

Among them are the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, scheduled for 2022, and a new Metroid game called Metroid Dread, which will be available later this year.

All the rumors were all about the updated Nintendo Switch, which reportedly included 4K support and improved screens.

“Sales are still strong and the transition to the new generation is delayed,” said Matti Littunen, a stock analyst at AllianceBernstein, who may not see a new Nintendo Switch device until at least next year.

USA TODAY provides the latest information on Nintendo Direct events as follows:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel in 2022

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, released two years ago, is heading towards its 2022 release. Nintendo hasn’t shown any updates since then, but The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said, “Development is steadily progressing.”

The Legend of Zelda is treated as a game and watch

Nintendo will release a special version of The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch Pocket Game Console on November 12th. This includes the original The Legend of Zelda for NES, The Legend of Zelda 2, Awakening of Link from the Game Boy era, and a game called Vermin starring Minilink.

Hyrule Warriors: The era of disaster expands

The action collaboration between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo will introduce two expansions later this year as part of the game’s expansion path. The first wave, the Pulse of the Ancients, will arrive in June. The second wave, the Guardian of Remembrance, will be released in November.

Shin Megami Tensei V

The popular role-playing epic is back. The video of the game seems to show that high school students are being sucked into another dimension with demons and other creatures in the post-apocalyptic world. Available from November 12th.

Warioware: Put together

Wahahaha!

Super-fast microgame mayhem on # WarioWare’s #Nintendo Switch: Get It Together! For the first time, you operate Wario and his colorful crew in a solo or two-person hut. Available on 9/10.

Pre-order: https: //t.co/cPzMp5K37vpic.twitter.com/YuwIblXJiZ

Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Are you ready to pull your hair out of your armpits and squeeze the toothpaste out of the tube in the fastest possible time? Get Ready for the “Micro Games” Collection WarioWare: Get It Together. It will be released in September.

Details of Metroid Dread, Metroid Prime 4

With new entries for 2D #Metroid saga and #MetroidDread for the first time in over 19 years, Samus Aran will be released on 10/8.

After Metroid Fusion, the story of Samus continued, exploring a strange new planet alone, hunted by the sinister EMMI.

Pre-order: https: //t.co/p0Dsf1YiKYpic.twitter.com/gQ40VZbrZT

Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

So not only did Nintendo reveal that it was working on Metroid Prime 4, but there was another Metroid title in the work called Metroid Dread. Side-scrolling, very similar to the classic games of the Famicom era. Nintendo says it’s the first 2D Metroid game in 19 years. Metroid Dread will be available on October 8th.

Mario Party is back

#MarioParty Superstars will appear on #Nintendo Switch on October 29th! Enjoy 5 boards from the Nintendo 64 era and 100 mini-games in the series catalog. All of these can be played with button controls. In addition, all game modes work online!

Pre-order: https: //t.co/4HJ3nStiWW pic.twitter.com/ocw1Z407Qe

Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Nintendo looks back on the history of Mario Party with Mario Party superstars. It features a series of classic game boards from the Nintendo 64 era and over 100 mini-games in the franchise catalog. They all work online as well.

Life is Strange is coming to the switch

A strange game comes to #NintendoSwitch for the trio of life! Play two award-winning stories when the @LifeIsStrange Remastered Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year and experience the latest stories in the Life Is Strange: True Colors series on 9/10. pic.twitter.com/etqqkzNFOd

Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

A popular narrative adventure game from publisher Square Enix will be available on Switch. Life is Strange True Colors arrives on September 10th and the Remastered collection will be available later this year.

Tekken participates in the battle of Smash Brothers

The new Super #SmashBrosUltimate Fighter has been released! pic.twitter.com/mjyJQwZ2pX

Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Famous for Tekken, Kazuya is the latest fighter who has appeared as a new character in the fighting game “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”. Nothing is said about the timing of his Smash Bros. debut.

Follow Brett Molina and Mike Snider on Twitter.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/gaming/2021/06/15/nintendo-direct-e-3-nintendo-switch-game-announcements/7698416002/







