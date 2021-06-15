Apple Podcasts in-app subscription published





Apple Podcasts began offering in-app subscriptions in more than 170 countries about a month after the feature was first scheduled to launch. Using this feature live, listeners can pay to support shows and networks to access ad-free content, and in some cases take advantage of other perks such as early access to episodes. I can do it. You can also pay for access to the channel. It’s basically like supporting a podcast network and applying these paid perks to all shows.

Several big shows and networks are participating in the launch. Selling Subscriptions for Your Own In-App Content Named Luminary currently sells subscriptions through Apple. NPR, like Wondery and others, also sells ad-free subscriptions.

When people pay for access, the Subscriber Edition label will appear in the feed to indicate that they can hear everything. The sign-up process is seamless. Listeners can subscribe with the tap of a button, and everything is done through Apple’s built-in payment process.

Apple’s biggest rival, Spotify, is also looking at subscription podcasts. In that case, the company hasn’t created an in-app button, but requires the podcaster to link to an external anchor web page that listeners can pay for. Of course, other platforms like Patreon are also focusing on paid podcast content, but bringing buttons into the Apple Podcasts app is potential because listeners don’t have to struggle to find a place to listen and subscribe. Can be huge.

That is the broader promise of this feature. It’s an easy way to pay for podcast content where listeners are already enjoying the show. Immediately take a closer look at how this actually works for the podcasters themselves.

