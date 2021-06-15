Schedule Whatsapp messages on your Android device: everything you need to know





That’s all you need to know to schedule Whatsapp messages on your Android phone.

The Whatsapp app will continue to upgrade new features such as stickers, payments, GIFs, message removal and more. However, if you need to send a message to someone at midnight, the ability to schedule a message is not available. Currently, there are no scheduled Whatsapp messages introduced. Therefore, it is done by downloading a third party app.

The advantage of scheduling Whatsapp messages is that you can easily send birthday and anniversary messages to family and friends at midnight. Whatsapp offers many features, but lacks this aspect. To overcome it, you can follow the process below.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to Whatsapp message scheduling: Open the Google Play store and download the SKEDi it Scheduling App Click this link to download Create an account and sign up If you want to create an account Is[アカウントの作成]Click. Requirements such as name, email ID, password. next,[アカウントの作成]Click.[確認コードの送信]Tap to confirm your email address. Enter the code you received in your inbox[メールの確認]Click.[サービスの追加]On the page, press. Whatsapp. This will bring up the SKEDi permissions, click on it. next,[使用]Tap a service and select Whatsapp participants to schedule your message on. Select the date and time to send the message. Please ask a question before sending. The option must be enabled Next, click the checkmark in the upper right corner. On the day the message is delivered, you will receive a notification to send, edit, or reject the message.

