Want a 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S Coupe?See also these rival SUVs





Overview

Mustang SUV with another name

Advantages

Very powerful! Roar!

Disadvantages

There is little trunk space

Value of money

Compared to Ford? Terrible. It’s actually really good compared to the equivalent Porsche.

What do you want to change?

Is it possible to lower the loading floor of the cargo area just a little? I actually make a lot of it.

So you need Mercedes’ finest AMGed GLE coupe. For discussion, say you wanted a Mustang. Real Mustang. Not one of those little turbocharged 4-pot ferters. A true Stang with a big and booming V8 and a big ole wheel.

But you want it to be an SUV. No, you don’t: don’t look at me. It has already been done and has been very successful. So purists really need to get over themselves. You can also try to get Apple to stop producing the iPhone. Hell, Ferrari is coming out in an SUV. And Rolls-Royce already has one. The ship, my friend, sailed well and really.

Now, this whole comparison gets weird: Mercedes makes a better Mustang Sport-ute than Ford (except for affordability), and a compelling argument that the SUV is the 2021 AMG GLE 63S. I think you can.

2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Handout, Mercedes Benz

2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Handouts, driving

2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Handout, Mercedes Benz

2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Handout, Mercedes Benz

First, there is styling. Oh, sure, GLE’s individual styling clues are pure Mercedes. The headlights, bonnet creases, and huge air ducts are pure Mercedes. But if you do, look at its shape, silhouette. Intentional and awkward front end. Inclined rear cabin. Elevated belt line. Jack up Mach 1 and add some Stuttgart-inspired styling clues. Hans is your uncle. There is GLE63S.

And the motor! Well, it may be made in Affalterbach, but it feels pure Detroit. The European engine, even the V8, should be a squishy, ​​energetic beast that reminds you — and it looks like it won’t be seen this year — the Olympic 100-meter sprinter starts before takeoff. Causes a jitter bug on the line with a gust of sweat on the pumping legs and steroids.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Handout / Mercedes Benz

Well, this twin turbo. It’s all a low-revving boom and blaster, like the immortal Vasili Alexeiev roams towards yet another gill-stuffed barbell before “like a broomstick” clean and jerk. There may be only 4 liters under the 63 hood, but at least a dozen seems to be there.

I feel that too. The 4.0 liter Mercedes delivers over 603 horsepower. But like the famous Russians who walked like mountains, the story is torque. 627 of those pound-foot stuff. And things really tear and scoop up to 100 kilometers an hour in about three and a half seconds, making a scaring noise to the hell hounds. It’s kind of like a good Mustang should be, well.

Of course, this’Stang is made in Germany, so there are some sophistications that you can never get from Detroit. For example, the ride quality is perfect, even though each rides on wheels that must be as heavy as a small motorcycle. It also recognizes the credit for the electrically controlled anti-roll bar supplied by Mercedes’ 48V EQ mild hybrid system. It is a corner like an excellent sports car. With an electric roll bar that can react quickly to cornering g, the AMG can soften the suspenders a bit, so there is almost no boom. crash! Van! Beyond the mocking lunar surface of Toronto without sacrificing cornering stiffness.

The interior is pretty much the same, with a colorful digital display and beautifully jagged aluminum knobs throughout the dashboard. The leather is exquisite, the seats are comfortable (even if it’s a bit cramped behind), and the Burmester stereo is the only one that can drown out the burgeoning exhaust.

Another thing that is clearly not like Mustang is the price of Mercedes. If you need this, the most fire-breathing AMG GLE, you’ll have to pay a pony of $ 135,300 or more. However, it includes the tester’s aluminum running board, various bits of AMG carbon fiber trim, and an intelligent drive package (such as a foot-operated tailgate and 360-degree camera, which should actually be standard equipment. If you need), the car is so expensive), you are looking at $ 152,500. The German Mustang is a bit more expensive as it seems.

Do you want a real Mustang SUV? Well, that means you need to move to Mach-E, right? The good news is that if you’re looking for the same performance metrics as the GLE 63 S, Ford will soon send the GT Performance Edition of its all-electric SUV in our way, and its 480 horsepower isn’t perfect for AMG. Its 634-pound-force torque, comparable to 603 horsepower, is certainly impressive. Also, in the same 3.8 seconds, it will run at full speed up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-EGT was launched in the early fall of 2021.

In Ford’s favor, the Mustang Mach-E GT costs only $ 82,995, and for that you get an interior designed, at least not as luxuriously appointed as the Mercedes. The opposite is the claimed range of 378 kilometers — but keep in mind that Ford’s range assessment is fairly accurate. Tesla isn’t — and the charge rate is limited to just 150 kW. So these 378 clicks can’t be recharged as fast as the Model X or Porsche Taycan, for example.

Speaking of Porsche, what about Cayenne? Now, the Cayenne Turbo Coupe is surprisingly a little behind in the performance sweepstakes. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo — not surprising how the entire German luxury segment united around this engine format for its top-line SUV — suitable for 541 horses and 568 torque, certainly a great number But that’s not quite the case in the AMG league. That said, Cayenne handles ticks better than GLE and is a bit in the same price range ($ 152,000), but once you start looking at options, Porsche’s price will skyrocket even more than Mercedes.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Handout / Porsche

If you need more power than the GLE 63 S with the Porsche badge, you need to move to the Cayenne Turbo SE-Hybrid Coupe, which boasts a total of 670 horsepower thanks to the battery and electric motor. Still, the 63S off the line can only be matched with a 3.8 second rush up to 100km / h, but the passing power is staggering. It also costs a minimum of $ 191,200 and will probably approach $ 225,000 by the time you exit the door, so you need to take the 48km electrical range seriously.

You really want something with three stars. Well, as long as you’re determined to want an SUV that’s inherently powerful and impractical, the GLE 63’s trunk is pretty small and the liftover height will challenge even Russian weight lifters. Select AMG G 63. Yes, I know it’s $ 211,900, but nothing is as brilliant and over-compensated as a Maybach-dressed wagon.

2021 Mercedes-AMG G63G-Wagen Mercedes-AMG

Well, it’s so heavy that its illustrious 4.0-liter twin turbo only gets the Gerandewagen at 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. Meanwhile, Mercedes was able to infuse something that looked like a refugee from the Canadian War in Afghanistan — you used by our army for “peacekeeping” in 2003 by our DND. I know I ordered some G-class to do, right? — With an interior suitable for Maybach. For example, a dilapidated beast has the same high-tech steering wheel as a similar all-digital dash, and leather is more hedonistic. Ah, it’s not as big as it is, but when you started shopping for GLE, you already decided that spaciousness wasn’t your number one priority.

The G 63 is not as practical as it can make a sports utility vehicle. It sucks gas back as if it were directly connected to a Saudi Arabian well, and despite its box-shaped practical roots, it probably won’t go off-road (exhaust from the side like a Dodge Viper). I almost guarantee it). However, few cars, like the G 63, promise to smile on your face every time you grab the steering wheel. For that reason, if I was going to empty the RRSP for an overpriced Mercedes SUV, it would be what I would park on my driveway.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos