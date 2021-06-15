Tim Berners-Lee auctions original worldwide web source code as NFT





The original source code for the World Wide Web has been auctioned as a non-fungible token (NFT) by its inventor, Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

Sotheby’s will run the auction from June 23rd to June 30th with a starting bid of $ 1,000. Sotheby’s said the proceeds from the auction would benefit Berners-Lee and the initiatives supported by his wife.

The NFT auction, titled “This Changed Everything,” includes web source code, animated visualization of the code, a letter written by Bernes-Lee about code creation, and an original time-stamped file containing a digital “poster.” I will. Complete source code. Everything is digitally signed by the inventor.

“For me, the best thing about the web is the spirit of collaboration. I don’t predict the future, but the use, knowledge and potential of the web are open and we all have to continue to innovate and create. We sincerely hope that it will be available, and we will begin the next innovation that we have yet to imagine. ”

NFTs, which have exploded in popularity in recent months, are a way to record ownership of digital assets using blockchain technology. In March, the NFT of artist Mike Winkelman, known as “Beeple,” won $ 69.3 million in auction blocks.

“Whether it’s artwork or digital artifacts like this, NFTs are the latest playful work in the field and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists. NFTs have the origin behind the web. It’s an ideal way to package, “says Berners-Lee. ..

Berners-Lee devised and created code for the World Wide Web and the first browser between 1989 and 1991. He did not patent the code and instead released it to the public domain. That code, as we know it today, laid the foundation for the Internet.

Cassandra Hatton, Head of Science and Popular Culture at Sotheby’s, said: “Over the last few centuries, humanity has seen a series of paradigm shifts that move us forward to the present day … but nothing has affected our daily lives as the creation of the World Wide Web. . ”

