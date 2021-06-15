Nintendo E32021 Direct: All the Biggest Announcements





Screenshot: Nintendo

The final big presentation of E3 2021 took place today at Nintendo Direct. Here are all the big announcements Nintendo made during the show:

The next smash character is Tekken Kazuya Mishima Screenshot: Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. continues to include all existing video game characters in its fighting game roster. This time, his son Kazuya, who burns from Tekken to Heihachi’s revenge, participates in the war. As always, Kazuya comes with his own collectible spirit, stage, and music. After this, there is another new character. See more on June 28th.

Life is Strange Remastered and True Colors come to SwitchScreenshot: Nintendo

Both upcoming teenage Superpower remasters and a new game, True Colors, are coming to Switch. True Colors will be available on September 10th, and remasters will be available later this year.

Guardians of the Galaxy will also come to Switch Screenshot: Nintendo

The recently announced new Eidos Montreal game will be available on Switch on its launch date.

Don’t be afraid, but more switch game screenshots: Two Point Studios

The classic Nintendo style was flooded with small game announcements: Two Point Campus (next year), Just Dance 2022 (November 4th), Worms Rumble (June 23rd), Astria Ascending (September 30th) , Switch-exclusive Cruisn Blast (no date), and Dragon Ball Z: Karakot and new powers awaken parts 1 and 2 (September 24).

20th Anniversary Super Monkey Ball Collection

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is a remaster of the first three games of the Segas trilogy and will appear on Switch on October 5th.

Mario Party superstar looks fun

A collection of N64 era games featuring 5 boards from the Mario Party series and 100 mini-games. All game modes work for online play around the world. The coming October 29th.

A new metroid called the Metroid Dread

We all wanted the Metroid Prime 4 that was named. But instead, Nintendo unveiled a trailer for the 2D side-scrolling Metroid dread. On sale October 8th, Nintendo will screen more at the tree house after the show.

There is a new WarioWare game

The mustache-bearing bad guy that everyone hates is WarioWare: Get It Together! I have a lot of new mini games in. There is also a two-person cooperation mode.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on November 12th

The next article on the Atlus Demon Summon role-playing franchise will be exclusive to Switch. In Direct, I saw a lot of how the game works.

Danganronpa Game Collection

The Danganronpa Decadence, which will be released later this year, will include four games: Trigger Happy Havoc and Danganronpa 2, V3, and the new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.

A deadly frame is coming to the switch screenshot: Nintendo

Deadly Frame: The Blackwater Maiden will be available later this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Get ready to scare the shit again.

There is a remake of 3D Advance Wars

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-boot Camp has been rethought and rebuilt from scratch. Launched in December, it collects the first game and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamitysexpansion Pass Begins in June Screenshot: Nintendo

As I wrote in the review, Age of Calamity offers a wide range of characters with different power levels and unique move sets. The first part of that extension, called the Pulse of the Ancients, will be released on June 18th. New playable characters, new weapon types, new challenges, new enemies, and new difficulty levels have been added. The second part, released in November, will bring new character vignettes, new stages, expanded rosters, and new combat skills for existing characters.

Skyward Sword HDScreenshot: I saw a little more Nintendo

A fashionable remaster of the 2011 Wii game will be released on Switch on July 16th. shortly!

There are Zelda-themed games and watch screenshots: Nintendo

On November 12th, Zelda’s Games & Watches will feature three Zelda console games, the original “Adventure of Link” and “Game Boy Version of Link Awakening”. There is also a special version of the game & watch game Birming with links as playable characters, as well as a Zelda-themed timer.

Oh, and we finally saw more Breath of the Wild 2

I haven’t heard much from the sequel to my beloved Breath of the Wild since it was announced two years ago, but today it looks a little better and looks better. You can explore the cool sky. Series producer Eiji Aonuma said in 2019 that he was initially thinking only of DLC ideas, but he had too many ideas to create a new game and start from scratch. It will appear in 2022. See the entire article for more information.

