Do you dream of working in motorsport?





The Mercedes-EQ Formula E team offers a great opportunity to join the team as a team principal consultant and learn how the team at the top of the game works behind the scenes.

Official engineering partners Modis and the team, who are currently leading the 2021 team rankings, are looking for talented individuals to join for nine months to absorb and learn what is needed to make a Formula E team successful. I will.

Exciting positions are open to technical and engineering students, graduates, or anyone with a technical background seeking an exciting move to motorsport, and one season of motorsport sustainability. It provides a central opportunity for the future.

Working with team principal Ian James and based in Blackley’s Team HQ, this dream role also offers the opportunity to travel abroad and race on weekends frequently in places such as Rome, New York and Berlin.

Candidates are expected to have important areas of responsibility, a deep understanding of technology and engineering, and a keen interest in innovation, sports, and racing for a more sustainable future-excellent. Remember the importance of communication skills.

Ian James said: When we first partnered with Modis, we found that one of the important things they bring to us is the ability to find people with highly specialized technical skills.

Finding these is not easy, especially in highly competitive areas like Formula E.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, Mercedes Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02, Nick De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, Mercedes Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo: Andreas Bale

This particular role is particularly exciting as it is all about developing human resources for the future and the two of us are very focused on building a more sustainable tomorrow.

Jan Gupta, President of Modis, said: This is a great opportunity for ambitious individuals who are passionate about technology, innovation and motorsport.

As a leader in technology and digital engineering consulting, Modis has its own technology talent services to find, deploy and acquire the world’s top talent in technology, engineering, manufacturing, financial services and other industries. I was used to attaching it to.

Placing someone within the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team, a brand that is completely synonymous with engineering excellence, is truly special and incredible for someone to start their career in this exciting area. It’s an opportunity.

