How do I view deleted WhatsApp messages on Android?





Android smartphones have a way to view deleted WhatsApp messages without using other applications

June 15, 2021 Read 3 minutes

We have all seen the need to use delete for all WhatsApp tools. However, users with Android smartphones can see the content of deleted messages without using other types of applications.

Owners using Android systems need to follow a series of very simple steps. Start by pressing the terminal home screen in an empty area until a new window appears with the widget options. Once selected, you need to add the “Register Notifications” option to make it visible.

Now every time you delete a message sent by someone, all you have to do is touch the widget to open the registry and find WhatsApp notifications, especially those that start with “android.text;”. This is because the message is deleted after this phrase.

Whats Removed for Android

If the previous option does not apply, you can use the WhatsRemoved application. It has the same functionality, but is easier to use. Download it so that you can access Notification Center in the pop-up window that appears on your screen. The app syncs with all notifications from your WhatsApp account and detects all deleted messages.

How to view deleted messages in PC program for Android

Similarly, all chats may need to be deleted and recovered. For this reason, it is important that your application automatically generate a backup copy. For Android and iPhone, you need to download and install Tenorshare UltData on your PC. This program has the ability to analyze the device’s internal memory.

To reach the deleted messages that need to be connected with a USB cable, select the type of data you want to recover (photos, messages, or other) and follow the instructions guided by the program. The data will be little by little. I have recovered. Finally, the software displays a confirmation message that the process is complete.

