Apple and Google’s web browsers, operating systems and app platforms are under new scrutiny from this regulator





The online platform that underpins Apple and Google’s dominance will be monitored in the UK by regulators with a proven track record of ensuring changes from Big Tech.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Tuesday that it has begun investigating effective duopoly owned by Alphabet and Apple AAPL-owned Google GOOGL (-0.85%) via a major gateway to the Internet. Did.

Regulators are investigating whether tech giants can harm consumers or curb competition on digital platforms by controlling operating systems, app platforms, and web browsers called mobile ecosystems. I will.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive Officer of CMA, said Apple and Google are the major gateways for people to download apps and browse the web on their mobile phones, including shopping, games, streaming music, watching TV, and more. It states that it controls. We were investigating whether this could cause problems for consumers and businesses that want to reach people over the phone.

Two tech giants are by far the most dominant companies, especially when it comes to controlling access to the Internet via mobile devices.

Most people use mobile devices, each running on either the operating system iOS or Android, and download the application from the App Store or Google Play. Two groups of web browsers, Apple’s Safari and Google’s Chrome, are equally popular on both mobile and desktop devices.

CMA said it was concerned that this level of advantage could lead to lower innovation and consumers could pay higher prices for devices and apps. Regulators also investigate whether consumers may be paying higher prices for other goods and services due to associated advertising costs.

In addition, CMA’s research looks at whether Google and Apple’s market power can have a knock-on effect on other businesses, such as app developers.

Investigations that may lead to the issuance of government recommendations and guidance to businesses must be completed within 12 months, and regulators welcome their views on this issue until July 26.

According to a survey, a Google spokeswoman said Android offers people more choices than any other mobile platform when deciding which apps to use, a successful business for thousands of developers and manufacturers. I said that I would be able to build.

Before designing a new rule, we welcome CMA’s efforts to understand the details and differences between platforms.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

The transition from CMA occurs amid a surge in regulatory pressure on Big Tech in the United Kingdom and the European Union. June 11th, CMA will play a key role in overseeing Google’s plan to remove third-party cookies that track user data from Chrome as part of its efforts to overcome competitive concerns. Announced.

And on June 4, UK and EU regulators launched a formal investigation into whether Facebook misused user data to defeat the classified advertising platform Marketplace. In the UK, the survey will also look at Facebooks FB, a new dating platform with + 0.02%.

According to Kosheri, continued commitment to Big Tech has already revealed some trends of concern and that consumers and businesses could be harmed if unchecked. I will.

In April, EU regulators accused Apple of abusing its dominant position in the music streaming market by imposing restrictive rules on the App Store as a breakthrough move. CMA has been conducting similar ongoing surveys on the App Store since March. The proceedings follow a similar pattern to the proceedings Apple faces in the United States, with Epic Games, the developer of the popular video game Fortnite, sued over App Store restrictions.

In the UK, CMA launched a new organization in April to regulate Big Tech. The Digital Market Unit is expected to be authorized to impose fines by next year.

