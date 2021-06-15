The budget proposed by Bidens is the first step in the right direction for emerging technologies





The Biden Harris administration has shown a clear dedication to investing in technology. IT modernization is due to an unprecedented $ 1 billion investment in the GSA’s Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) and a number of priority IT modernization projects funded across various institutions in this spring’s American Reconstruction Act. I stood at the forefront.

The president has proposed a 2022 budget, which continues to trend with the significant increase in IT modernization, cybersecurity, and the largest R & D budget the Pentagon has ever seen. The budget will provide additional funding for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, high performance computing and biotechnology to drive innovation and support economic growth.

We commend government investment to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the Americas, but it costs more than $ 1 to reach these goals. The administration needs to involve cutting-edge technology companies that promote economic prosperity and keep the United States ahead of the enemy.

The TMF struggled to get a contract award because of bureaucracy, which is inherently leaning towards established contractors who know how to navigate the process. According to the Center for Strategic and International, the priority of innovative acquisitions like other DOD trading institutions specially implemented to reach innovators outside the non-traditional Beltway is a quarter of the award. Three or more are given to entities that already have a defense contract. Research report.

That money becomes important as the administration spends billions of dollars on technological modernization and innovation. Currently, most of that investment comes from a classic contractor base that knows how to navigate the traditional contracting process.

The Biden Harris administration and government leaders need to take a few steps if they want these new funds to actually reach the private sector for cutting-edge innovation and innovative IT systems.

Leaders across the US government recognize that the federal workforce needs to radically change the way it does business in order to effectively adopt new technologies. The first step is to foster a workplace culture that prioritizes innovation. Not surprisingly, because it is more risk averse than the private sector, federal workplace bureaucracy encourages employees to propose and test new ideas that may improve mission outcomes. You may be afraid. Create a psychologically safe environment so that employees can stick their necks out without fear of being cut off.

Another way to make good use of these innovation funds is to make sure that the federal workforce has the tools they need to be effectively involved in technology. Innovation training on how to assemble problems, evaluate solutions like investors, and accept agile sourcing is an important step in achieving this goal. Prioritize investments focused on helping employees overcome contracts, compliance, and other bureaucratic hurdles.

Federal agencies don’t have to pursue the journey of innovation alone. Program officers and managers can rely on professionals inside and outside the government to take advantage of alternative funding. SWAT teams such as innovation hubs, Defense Innovation Units and US Digital Services can provide resources to help them leverage the right commercial technology while avoiding long and painful procurement paths in the wrong direction.

Government leaders also need to engage and leverage the emerging technology environment to assess what is available to accelerate mission outcomes. That’s why we provide acceleration and education programs to technology companies, venture capital firms, and government leaders to drive realistic and lasting results to improve the government’s technology stack. Rely on private sector partners to better understand the technology industry before making an investment.

The Biden Harris administration has the right to prioritize investment in technology and innovation, and passing a positive budget is just the beginning. To take advantage of these investments wisely, we need to work with people at all levels of government and the technology industry to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the Americas, drive economic growth and stay globally competitive. ..

Nate Ashton is Dcode’s Policy Managing Director and former Associate Director of National Security and Foreign Policy at the White House Presidential Human Resources Department.

Lisa Gaisford is Dcode’s Director of Government Administration, Former Federal Government Employee, and Office and Management and Budgetaminer.

