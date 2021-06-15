Google will add E2ERCS encryption to messages for Android, emoji mashup suggestions, etc.





Google has announced seven new features for Android. This improves accessibility and makes assistant shortcuts more convenient. The new features announced today are:

Google has announced that RCS chats sent via the messaging app will be encrypted end-to-end. This feature was released in beta last November, but Google seems to be releasing it for everyone who has access to RCS. When the message is encrypted, a lock icon will appear on the send button. This should be noted as many people sending text may not have RCS or are not using messages. Also note that this feature is not available for group chats at this time, as Google says this feature is only available for one-on-one conversations.

Google says telephone-based seismic detection and warning systems will come to Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. A system that uses an Android phone to create an earthquake detection network and alerts you if you are in a potentially affected area was originally launched in California, but became available in Greece and New Zealand in April. I did.

Google hopes to bring this feature to more regions next year, but says it is focusing on making it first available in countries at high risk of earthquakes.

You can star it if you want a text with important information sent to you so that you can find it quickly. This puts you in a starred category so you don’t have to scroll back and find the conversation. According to Google, this feature will be rolled out to the messaging app in the coming weeks.

Gboard suggests creating custom emojis based on your message. Image: Google

Starting this summer, Gboard will offer context-sensitive stickers created in Emoji Kitchen, Google’s tool that allows users to create mashups of two different emojis. Suggestions will appear in the emoji menu for anyone writing a message in English, Spanish, or Portuguese.

Google uses Strava as an example of the widget views available in the assistant. Image: Google

Google’s assistant shortcuts allow users to jump to specific parts of the app, but allow developers to view user information in a widget format in the assistant.

If you haven’t seen your phone, you can tell the voice input to ignore you. Image: Google

Google’s voice access app, which allows people to use their voice to navigate their phone, detects gaze so they can determine if someone is talking to their phone or someone else. I’m getting it. This feature, which is in beta, will stop executing commands if it detects that you are not looking at your phone.

Voice Access has also been improved when it comes to entering passwords. Users can say words such as dollar symbols, which are translated into symbols rather than being written out literally.

Android Auto users will be able to use their smartphones to personalize the app launcher and manually manage dark mode. Google has also added the ability to scroll quickly to the top of the list, with scrollbars getting A to Z buttons.

Google also said that apps such as Messages and WhatsApp have improved the messaging experience, making it easier to send and receive messages.

Updated June 15 at 2:05 ET: Updated with information about Google to add end-to-end encryption to RCS chats sent via messages.

