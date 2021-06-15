Pandemic Positives: Technology Accelerates Life Science Innovation





Chapel Hill – When COVID-19 began to spread around the world, businesses and entrepreneurs developed new technologies and redeployed existing technologies in their portfolios to tackle the disease and address the constraints it introduced. Stepped up to do. Pandemics have made telemedicine mainstream and brought mRNA vaccine technology to the forefront. At the same time, new technologies such as CRISPR gene editing and artificial intelligence (AI) approaches are finding niches to speed up drug discovery and development.

Healthcare innovation was already on the express train before the pandemic. Now it comes with a turbocharger. In this Kenan Insight, the trends in the 2021 Entrepreneurship Report list emerging technologies in the healthcare industry as key trends in entrepreneurship, and several with rapidly changing technology advances. I will explain the issues.

Explosive growth trajectory

The healthcare industry has grown tremendously over the last 40 years. Large pharmaceutical companies are driving most of this boom in 2020, accounting for 10% of total R & D spending at the end of the year. The medical device industry, which is expected to generate $ 54.5 billion in revenue over the next four years, is another key player2. This growth is in the spotlight. Investor attention. In 2020, Healthtech start-ups raised approximately $ 14 billion in venture capital funding. This is almost double that of 2019.

Healthtech Venture Funds Reach Record Levels in 2020

Source: Deloitte Analysis of Rock Health Digital Health Funding Database

Innovation is an important driver of the healthcare sector. In recent years, the surge in US patents granted to pharmaceuticals and medical devices has accelerated the rate of innovation. Between 2013 and 2019, more than 60,000 pharmaceutical patents and more than 125,000 medical device patents were granted4. Today, there are over 18,500 medicines at various stages of the development process around the world. Five

Mature technology

The increasing number of patent applications, clinical trials, and collaborations is a leading indicator of a vibrant and growing biopharmacy ecosystem. But with the proliferation of innovative tools as well as innovative products, we can discover next-generation medicines faster and more efficiently, provide more effective treatments, and avoid our collective intervention so far. You can target the disease you have been suffering from. Effort. As scientists learn more about the relationship between human genes and their diseases, these insights can lead to tools that make drug research and development faster, cheaper, and more accurate.

AI technology has matured to the point where it can analyze vast amounts of data and reliably use it to solve very complex problems. This has made AI attractive to the pharmaceutical industry as a tool that enables more efficient identification of new and drug discovery targets. In 2020, drug discovery was the most privately-owned priority area for AI investment, with more than $ 13.8 billion invested worldwide.This was 4.5 times the total of 2019.6

CRISPR gene editing is another hot technology that enables the development of more innovative and accurate treatment strategies. This tool makes it easy to identify genes and proteins that cause or prevent disease and identify new targets for potential drugs. As of the second quarter of 2020, there were 724 active companies around the world focused on the use or development of CRISPR technology and about 50 clinical trials involving CRISPR.

mRNA was certainly one of the most illustrious technology stars of 2020. After decades of research, mRNA has proven to be the ideal solution for developing highly effective COVID-19 vaccines at record rates. But this is probably just the beginning of the mRNA story. Therapies based on mRNA technology have been developed to treat malaria, cancer and multiple sclerosis, and may increase the number of mRNA-based vaccines designed to combat many current and future infections. There is. As of February 2021, CB Insights reported more than 520 ongoing clinical trials worldwide applying mRNA technology to more than 20 disease classes8.

Connectivity is the future

For medical devices, regulatory approvals for product improvements are declining, while approvals for brand new devices are increasing. Much of the innovation in this sector is driven by digitalization and connectivity. For example, investment in wearable devices that can track various aspects of health in real time, such as sleep and physical activity, is skyrocketing. According to Grand View Research, the global wearable medical device market will reach $ 16.6 billion in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 26.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The medical device sector is increasingly focusing on racial, ethnic, and gender diversity, as understanding vital differences is important for achieving better health outcomes. Ensuring diversity within the R & D group helps ensure that innovation addresses the medical issues of the underrepresented group. For example, female inventors are in a unique position to recognize the opportunities and needs for better diagnosis and treatment of women’s illnesses and health conditions. According to a new report from Grand View Research, the global market for women’s health-focused technology is 2027, which is expected to reach $ 48 billion by 2010.

The rise of telemedicine

During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers quickly enhanced their capabilities to support video conferencing, telecommuting, and remote interactivity. A rapid shift from face-to-face patient visits to remote control provided record amounts of private funding to telemedicine start-ups in 2020. These technologies have promoted non-contact and telemedicine, and while they continue, they also carry some risks. Increasing medical data collected and transmitted outside traditional healthcare system networks increases the chances of data breaches. In the United States, there were 154 medical data breaches affecting more than 500 people in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to only 30 in the first quarter of 2019. 11

Blockchain technology is seen as a potential solution to cybersecurity problems12. Blockchain can be used to store data in blocks and chain them to create an interoperable infrastructure that manages health records while maintaining ownership of patient data without compromising privacy. I will. Several countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia are evaluating ways to integrate blockchain into healthcare13,14.

When you start looking at what your life will look like after COVID-19, it’s very likely that it’s quite different from your pre-pandemic life. However, it is clear that record-paced healthcare innovations during the crisis will help improve lives around the world over the years to come.

