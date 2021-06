According to CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077 will return to Sony’s PlayStation Store on June 21st.

According to CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the Sonys PlayStation Store on June 21st, more than six months after it was removed. As Polygon points out, the news states that Sony has agreed to revive the game in a regulatory disclosure by the parent company of CD Projekt Reds, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077s.

A spokeswoman for CD Projekt Red declined to comment on the return of Cyberpunk 2077, including potential bug fixes and other updates provided by the new version. Sony confirmed the news in a statement to Polygon, but said it has not yet recommended playing games on the PlayStation 4. While CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability on all platforms, users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition. [Sony Interactive Entertainment] According to a spokesperson, we recommend playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.

CD Projekt executives say Sony has been updating Sony frequently since the game withdrew from the store on December 17, 2020, fixing a myriad of bugs and performance issues in Cyberpunk 2077. .. The studio has released a number of patches for consoles, PCs and Google Stadia editions. In late May, co-CEO Adam Kiciski said investors had made tangible progress in stabilizing the game. But Kichiski said Sony had to make the final call.

Cyberpunk 2077 went on sale in December and was selling well, but the technical problems were serious. The game struggled to run on the latest generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, and players faced numerous (and often hilarious) bugs on all platforms. Both Microsoft and Sony offer game refunds, and Microsoft has added a warning label for Xbox One owners to the Xbox Store. Sony has taken a radical step rather than completely withdrawing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. Console owners can still buy physical discs, but according to CD Projekt, the lack of a digital version could slow sales on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

CD Projekt Red spent nearly a decade designing Cyberpunk 2077. This game is called a long-term investment that can be sold over the years to come. The studio said it would withdraw from the stand-alone multiplayer mode plan and instead focus on adding online capabilities to all games. However, in addition to the downloadable content promised for the Cyberpunk 2077s single-player campaign, there was a major upgrade to new consoles, including the PlayStation 5, later this year.

June 15th 2:00 pm EST update: Added comments from Sony via Polygon and response from CD Projekt Red.

