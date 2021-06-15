Advance Wars will see a remake of the 3D Switch, OhSnap





Screenshot: Nintendo

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Called Re-Boot Camp, it gives the Intelligent Systems strategy game a more modern look. Nintendo Switch will be available on December 3rd this year.

According to the announcement, this remake will package the first game and the Advanced Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Campaign into one game. Curiously, the landscape still retains the aesthetics of the original sprite, but the character itself has 3D graphics. I don’t know if it looks very good in the world, but it’s a matter of taste.

However, the animation when a unit performs an action has a lot of appeal. Apparently this was rebuilt from scratch. I wish this was a new game in the series, but I’m also happy that Nintendo hasn’t left the series altogether. Perhaps if this re-release is successful, can we get a new entry in the franchise?

The first Advance Wars game was released for Game Boy Advance in 2001, and the sequel was released in 2003. Then, along with the 2008 Advance Wars: Days, there was a Nintendo DS entry in 2005 called the Advance Wars: Dual Strike. Of ruin. It does not count many titles released for Japan, including pre-GBA Famicom Wars games. So while the franchise is certainly famous, it has seemed almost dead so far.

No one has done the justice of an idea as completely as Nintendo, while others have tried to pick up the cloak in other series. By 2021, I wouldn’t blame the average Advance Wars fan for losing hope for the series. So this remaster is a great surprise at E3. Sure, it’s not as flashy as Breath of the Wild 2, but it’s nice to know that Nintendo still cares about old franchises.

This also means that this introduces many new people to the series. If it’s you, the description of this game will probably be intriguing to you:

As a tactical adviser to the Orangestar Army, command the army in strategic turn-based combat. Expertise is required to move land, air, and navy units across the battlefield, unleash powerful CO capabilities, and change the course of battle. Defeat enemy squads, occupy towns and bases to secure victory and maintain peace. When leading units in two campaigns, keep in mind the terrain and weather that will change the game.

Oh, I already feel the urge to dig up my GBA.

