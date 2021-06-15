Why are there antitrust proceedings against Google?Ask a lawyer – Daily Breeze





Q: Two questions: First, Google has been accused of so-called antitrust violations in many ways, but in my opinion Google offers many very good services and employs many people. I am. Is it a “too big” problem?

BG, Torrance

Ronsocol

A: Antitrust laws are found in federal and state laws that seek to regulate the behavior and organization of businesses with a focus on promoting competition and preventing monopoly. Google, a well-known search engine, faces proceedings filed by state and federal enforcers. For example, the US Department of Justice is proceeding with a proceeding alleging that Google is using anti-competitive tactics to protect its monopoly on general search activities. Another proceeding filed by a coalition of more than 30 states makes similar allegations, but with more. Most importantly, Google uses control of general search (Google) to discriminate against other companies in the vertical search business (for example, Yelp or Kayak). This means that Google wants to start all searches on Google. Google is fiercely disagreeing with these cases, and there are quite a few ways to go see how they unfold. “Too big” is not a problem. “Too big” means that there are too many snuffs from others that have been done in a way that really interferes with trade and commerce.

Q: Second question: There is currently an antitrust bill in Congress to revamp Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and more. What’s happening there?

BG, Torrance

A: Draft antitrust bills have been distributed that could reshape the popular business model of big tech companies. This follows a year-long investigation by the House Judiciary Committee on Antimonopoly Act, focusing on Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook. A nearly 450-page report has been created. The bill has features such as limiting the ability of the four companies to complete a major merger, making it easier for users to leave the platform with their data intact, and preventing them from owning conflicting businesses. There is. In conclusion, look forward to it, just like the proceedings against Google. One of the questions that comes to the fore is, is it to try to curb these businesses and instead hurt the market and avoid full competition?

Clarification

Last week, this column answered a question about whether an employer can request an approved coronavirus vaccine. In it, I implied that the Pfizer and Modana vaccines were fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, but they weren’t. To clarify: The Moderna and Pfifer vaccines are not approved by the FDA as of today, but have an emergency use authorization. So first you will be informed that you don’t need to take a shot. Similarly, employers have a level of discretion to dismiss voluntarily hired employees. There is some uncertainty about how this will be treated in the future.

Ron Sokol is a Manhattan Beach lawyer with over 35 years of experience. His column, printed on Wednesday, outlines the law and should not be construed as legal advice. Email him any questions or comments at [email protected]

