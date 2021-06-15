Big Tech obscures EU-US negotiations





The U.S. and EU officially promised to “promote innovation and leadership by U.S. and European companies” in Brussels on Tuesday, but the U.S. is one of the largest tech companies in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft. I am concerned that it may not be included.

In fact, according to the FT scoop, the United States warns the EU to pursue a “protective trade-oriented” technology policy that targets only US companies prior to Joe Biden’s first presidential visit to Brussels. did.

The National Security Council complained last week about the tone of recent comments on the EU’s digital market law, a bill aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech. “We are particularly concerned about the recent comments by Andreas Schwab, a European Parliament rapporteur on digital market law. Andreas Schwab arguably targets only the five largest US companies. I suggested that it should be done, “said NSC.

Today’s agreement to “establish a joint technology competition policy dialogue between the EU and the United States focusing on an approach to competition policy and enforcement and strengthen cooperation in the technology sector” may have reassured us.

Also, as a move to counter China’s technological progress, today’s Brussels Conference has set a goal, including “avoiding new unnecessary technological barriers to trade,” at a high-level EU-US trade technology council. Established a society. .. .. To promote regulatory policy and enforcement cooperation, and, if possible, convergence. “

Initially, the working group will focus on strengthening AI and Internet of Things technical standards and supply chains. “In particular, the EU-US partnership on rebalancing the global supply chain of semiconductors with the aim of enhancing the safety of each EU and US supply and the ability to design and manufacture the most powerful and resource-efficient semiconductors. We are working on the construction, “said their joint statement.

The Biden administration seems to struggle at home with the Big Five while fighting for fair treatment in Europe. Today, the Senate has identified White House candidate Lina Khan, Amazon’s candid critic, as the latest member of the Federal Trade Commission. Rex says the collapse of tech companies is inevitable, but she may shape a new era of antitrust law.

Internet of Things (5)

1. Meeting Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday from a liar Russia marks the final stage of President Biden’s European tour. Today’s Big Lead is looking at a new era of information warfare, and the United States is convinced that Russia is using disinformation to weaken its support for democracy.

Daily newsletter

2. Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the father of NFT’s descendants on the Web, auctioned the original source code for the Web in the form of “non-fungible tokens” as digital collectibles continue to acquire millions of dollars. I am. The auction at Sotheby’s is the first time Berners-Lee was able to raise money directly from one of the greatest inventions of our time, and the proceeds helped the initiative backed by him and his wife Rosemary. I am.

3. VC Spring for Chinese Start-ups Chinese start-ups are once again gaining interest from venture capitalists as the US boom crosses the Pacific after struggling to raise two years. The number of venture transactions in China increased by 56% year-on-year in the first quarter as start-ups attracted RMB 354 billion ($ 55 billion) investment, boosting activity for the fourth consecutive quarter. ..

4. Hopin Cash-in for Founders The founder of Hopin, one of the fastest-growing tech start-ups to date, has seen about 100 million over the past year as video conferencing companies’ reputations have skyrocketed. Sold the stake in Pound. Johnny Bufferhat, who launched Hopin two years ago, sold nearly 17 percent of his stake for £ 96m to £ 130m, according to an official fault tree analysis.

5. Vivendi attracts activist interest Third Point, an activist investor, has set up a stake in Vivendi, a media group managed by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré. Rex says hostility among some independent shareholders to Vivendi’s plans for the complex division of Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music label, could be one attraction.

Technical Tools — Realme’s 5G GT

Realme in China today announced a new product list centered on its flagship smartphones. The 5G GT mentions high-speed cars, and the need for speed means that it has a prestigious processor built in, as Realme calls “the most affordable Snapdragon 8-powered smartphone on the market-from 369 euros. It is a selling point of. It also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a Sony 64MP triple camera, and a 35-minute full battery charge. The phone will be available next Monday, but starting tomorrow, the company’s two new budget smartwatches will be available for purchase. The Watch2Pro costs £ 69.99 and the Watch2 costs £ 49.99. Realme will be available from June 16th and wants to be cleaned with a € 299 robot vacuum.

