Nintendo’s Zelda Games & Watch packs three classics on a small screen





Zelda, Little Games & Watches: Arriving this fall.

Screenshots by Scott Stein / CNET

It is the 35th anniversary of Zelda. And of course, the Zelda version of Games & Watches will also be available.

Nintendo has announced the second edition of the restarted novelty game & watch retro handheld at this year’s E3 version of Nintendo Direct. A Zelda-injected version will be available on November 12th. Very similar to the Mario Games & Watches released last year, but significantly better: there are three Zelda games (original Zelda, Zelda II, Link Awakening, plus a bonus original called Birming). Games & Watch Games). Last year’s Super Mario Games & Watches included the original Super Mario Bros. and Mario: Lost Levels and a game & watch game called Ball.

Zelda clock!

Nintendo Editor’s Top Pick

Similar to previous Mario Games & Watches, it has a watch mode with Zelda-themed animations that circulates graphics and effects. The Zelda game’s Four-in-One Combo is a bit more valuable to this model than last year’s Mario, and it feels particularly perfect to have a Gameboy version of the Link Awakening available in Switch-remastered iterations. What is still unclear is how the saved state works. Game & Watch Super Mario can pause and save in-progress games, but Zelda games are much longer and save state intensively. Game & Watch is charged via USB-C and requires proper battery life. I was impressed by the Mario version of the battery and the clearer and more colorful display than I expected.

Games & Watches: The Legend of Zelda (official name) can be pre-ordered for $ 50 on Best Buy.

The design looks like it’s ready to be collected, just like last year’s Mario version, which is still readily available. Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 won’t arrive until 2022, so you’ll have to fill the Hyrule hole in your heart until then.

Currently playing: Watch this: Nintendo announces The Legend of Zelda game & watch gadget

1:31

