Google has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Education to train teachers





Columbia, South Carolina (WIS)-Google has announced a partnership with the Department of Education, South Carolina. The partnership trains up to 1,000 civil servants across the state in districts that use Google as their learning management system.

The Google for Education Level 1 certification provides educators who are proficient in using Google’s products and tools to support powerful classroom experiences and student outcomes.

According to Google officials, the program is aimed at teachers who may not have training opportunities in poorly serviced areas of the state.

According to Google, L1 certified teachers will increase their ability and confidence to use technology in the classroom, improving the student experience in both distance learning and face-to-face learning environments.

We are pleased to partner with Google to provide teacher training throughout the state, “said Molly Spearman, State Education Supervisor. Teachers are central to all classrooms, and increasing training only improves the experience and outcomes of students.

Kindergarten to high school teachers of civil servants interested in signing up for free training will have access to visitfried.tech/L1-scandapply by June 22, 2021.

Participants will be asked to complete a needs-based assessment, and the South Carolina Department of Education will select candidates within the Google District to participate in the program.

We are thrilled with this partnership and the implications for teachers, especially those working in poorly serviced communities, to have access to Google for Educations Level 1 certification, said Reginald B., Google’s Head of Southeast Public Relations and Community Development. McKnight says. region. The son of a retired educator from South Carolina, I’m particularly pleased that so many teachers across the state have the opportunity to learn how the power of technology can make a big difference in the classroom environment. think.

