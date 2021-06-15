House Antitrust Subcommittee Announces Five Big Tech Antitrust Bills





On June 11, 2021, the House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittee submitted five bills aimed at regulating the monopoly of the technology industry. The bipartisan bill is part of the legislative agenda, “The Stronger Online Economy: Opportunities, Innovations, Choices,” which was drafted after a 16-month investigation by the Commission on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

For all bills except the Merger Fee Modernization Act, the “target platform” is a bill that has both of the following:

At least 50,000,000 US-based monthly active users or 100,000 US-based monthly active business users.

Market capitalization over $ 600 billion.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act bans, among other things, the following platforms:

Promote your product or service over the products or services of other business users.

Exclude or disadvantage another business user’s product or service related to the target platform’s product or service.

Discrimination against business users in similar situations, including:

Restrict, restrict, or adjust business users’ access to the platform.

Use private data generated by another business user to benefit the product or service of the target platform itself.

Interfere with pricing for another business user.And

Retaliation against business users expressing concern about the activities of the target platform by law enforcement agencies.

Violations of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act will result in one of the following fines, in addition to compensation and injustice:

Up to 15% of US revenue for the platform in the previous calendar year.

30% of US revenue for business unit platforms affected by illegal activity.

The Platform Competition and Opportunity Act prohibits acquisitions by dominant online platforms unless the acquisition does:

Include assets that compete with the target platform in the sale of your product or service.

Involve early or potential competitors of the target platform, including competition to get the user’s attention.

Strengthen or expand the market position of the Covered Platform for products or services offered on or directly related to the Covered Platform.

Termination Platform Antimonopoly Act prohibits the Target Platform from owning, managing, or having beneficial interests in the following businesses:

Sell ​​your product or service using the platform of interest.

As a condition of access to or prioritized placement on the Covered Platform, the Covered Platform provides products or services that the Business User requires to purchase.

Conflicts of interest occur, such as when the target platform owns another business unit. This provides incentives and the ability to leverage your products and services rather than competing businesses on the target platform.

The Ending Platform Antimonopoly Act also includes a ban on board ties and other services.

Violations of the Ending Platform Antimonopoly Act will result in one of the following fines, in addition to compensation and injustice.

Up to 15% of US revenue for the platform in the previous calendar year.

30% of US revenue for business unit platforms affected by illegal activity.

Strengthening compatibility and competition by enabling the service switching (ACCESS) method aims to reduce barriers to entry and switching costs. The ACCESS Act requires that the target platform maintain a third-party accessible interface to enable:

Secure transfer of data to users and business users (at the direction of the user).

Interoperability with competing or potentially competing businesses.

The ACCESS Act also prohibits the following:

Platforms that are targeted by collecting user data obtained from business users through an interoperability interface, unless the purpose is to protect the privacy and security of information.

Business users may not collect, use, or share user data on the Target Platform except for the purpose of protecting the privacy and security of information.

Merger Application Fees The Modernization Act, among other things, updates the HSR application fees from:

$ 45,000 to $ 30,000. Here, the transaction size is over $ 92 million and less than $ 184 million.

From $ 125,000 to $ 100,000. Here, the transaction size is over $ 184 million and less than $ 91.9 million.

$ 280,000 to $ 250,000 if the transaction size is $ 99,900,000 or more.

